Story highlights
- Tennis star marries Reddit Co-founder in New Orleans
- Wedding themed on Beauty and the Beast
- Beyonce & Kim Kardashian West among 250 guests
- American Vogue have exclusive photo deal
(CNN)Serena Williams' eventful year continues.
After winning the Australian Open while pregnant in January and giving birth to her first child in September, the tennis superstar has now married Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, at a star-studded wedding in New Orleans.
The couple, who first met in Rome in 2015 and announced their engagement in December last year, tied the knot on Thursday in front of around 250 guests, including some big celebrity names like Beyonce, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian West and Eva Longoria.
American Vogue editor, Dame Anna Wintour, was also in attendance -- the magazine has an exclusive photo deal for the event so guests were not allowed to take in cell phones or cameras.
Held at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, the wedding is reported to have been themed on Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," with guests walking in to the sound of one of the movie's famous songs "Be Our Guest."
A whole block around the venue was closed to traffic during the event, which the Daily Mail Newspaper reported cost $1 million.
In the hours leading up to the ceremony, Williams' tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, wished the pair a "very happy wedding" on Instagram.
Serena, 36, has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her career and she's expected to defend her Australian Open title in Melbourne in 2018 -- just four-and-a-half months after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia.
She originally announced the engagement at the end of 2016 with a poem on Reddit, the social network which Ohanian, 34, co-founded in 2005 with his Univeristy of Virginia roomate, Steve Huffman.