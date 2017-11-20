Story highlights Briton beats compatriot Justin Rose to year-end title

Fleetwood has won twice on European Tour in 2017

(CNN) Britain's Tommy Fleetwood has been crowned Europe's top golfer after a tense finale to the European Tour's 2017 season in Dubai.

The Briton had led the Race to Dubai heading into the season-ending DP World Tour Championships at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, but for much of the final day's play it looked as though his compatriot Justin Rose would take the $1.25 million bonus awarded to the golfer who finishes top of the money list.

Rose arrived in Dubai trailing Fleetwood by 256,737 points, but was in superb form after winning back-to-back European Tour titles in China and Turkey.

The 2013 US Open champion looked on course to snatch the hefty cash bonus after entering the final round at the Earth Course with a one-shot lead and with Fleetwood two shots off the pace.

Rose started the final 18 holes in composed fashion, picking up four shots on the opening nine holes, before his good work unraveled with three dropped shots in five holes at the 12th, 14th and 16th holes. The setback saw the Briton cede his tournament lead and his advantage over Fleetwood.

Read More