Story highlights Novotna dies "after long battle with cancer"

Czech won Wimbledon in 1998

Tennis greats pay tribute to "amazing woman"

(CNN) Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna has died at the age of 49 after a long battle with cancer, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced.

In a statement on its website, the WTA said the former world No.2 died peacefully "surrounded by her family in her native Czech Republic."

Novotna captured the hearts of fans when she burst into tears after losing to Steffi Graf in the 1993 Wimbledon final and was consoled by the Duchess of Kent. It continues to be one of the most memorable moments in the tournament's history.

She also lost the 1997 Wimbledon final before going on to win the title in 1998, beating Nathalie Tauziat in the final.

Novotna is consoled by the Duchess of Kent

Tennis great Martina Navratilova described Novotna as a "true friend" and an "amazing woman."