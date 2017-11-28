Story highlights Williams is practicing, says coach

(CNN) Will Serena Williams make a tennis comeback at the Australian Open?

The coach of the record 23-time grand slam champion says a decision will only be made after an upcoming training session in Florida.

Omg Alexis Olympia is snoring. Omg I can't take it it's so cute. Totally perfect small snore. 😍😍😍😍😍 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 18, 2017

Williams won this year's Australian Open in the early stages of pregnancy and then stepped away from the game.

She gave birth to daughter Alexis in early September before getting married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans two weeks ago in a lavish ceremony attended by the likes of music superstars Beyonce and Jay Z and actress Eva Longoria.

