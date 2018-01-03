Iran holds pro-government rallies after days of protests

(CNN) Crowds supporting Iran's government gathered in cities across the country Wednesday, state TV IRIB reported, in an attempt to counter a week of rallies against the regime.

Thousands marched through the capital, Tehran, with some chanting "Death to America" after Iranian officials blamed the United States and its allies for provoking days of unrest and violence.

State media reported a mix of people -- families, senior citizens and students -- were among Wednesday's demonstrators, but images on television were mostly of middle-aged and older men. Many held pictures of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and waved national flags.

In contrast, the majority of anti-government protesters within the past week appeared to be young men, demanding more opportunities as unemployment and the cost of living remain relatively high.

Twenty-one people have been killed and 450 people arrested during the anti-government rallies, which began Thursday over the country's stagnant economy and rising costs of living but quickly developed into a broader outcry against the government.

