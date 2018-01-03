Story highlights O'Connor plays for English side Preston North End

His uncle bought him a ticket as a present

Footballer collected winnings on Tuesday

(CNN) New Year's Day proved quite the rollercoaster for Irish footballer Kevin O'Connor.

First he watched from the substitutes' bench as his team suffered another defeat in English football's second tier before a big victory came the 22-year-old's way -- a lottery win which would make him a millionaire.

O'Connor, who plays for Preston North End in the Championship, was given the winning ticket as a present by his godfather and uncle, Peadar Murphy, who posted the ticket with the message: "I wish you the best of luck."

A rising Irish football star Kevin O'Connor who plays for Preston North End collected his €1 Million on the Christmas Millionaire Raffle🎉 pic.twitter.com/V3gMJ2Ah04 — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 2, 2018