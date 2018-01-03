Story highlights Guardiola's Man City top EPL table

(CNN) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has renewed his criticism of the Premier League's fixture schedule, urging organizers to think about the risk players were facing with games held so closely together over the festive period.

"We are going to kill them," Guardiola told reporters after his team's 3-1 win over Watford on Tuesday as City extended their lead over closest rivals Manchester United to 15 points.

"The bosses have to reflect. It's not normal to play 31st and two days later," added Guardiola, referring to City's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday and then the Watford game.

"I know the show must go on but that is not normal, they have to control it. They don't protect the players, they are the people we come to watch -- not the managers or the press conferences.

"Here in England you don't protect the players, you have to look for the quality not the quantity."

Kyle Walker heads the ball clear in the game against Watford.