Blaise Matuidi receives flood of support after alleged racist abuse

(CNN) Soccer player Blaise Matuidi has received support from across the world after claims he was racially abused during Juventus' match against Cagliari in Italy's top division on Saturday.

It was the second successive Serie A match in which Matuidi, who has played over 60 times for the French national team, had been subjected to abuse.

Verona were handed a suspended partial stadium ban and hit with a ($24,000) €20,000 fine for racist chanting directed at Matuidi during their league match against Juventus on December 30.

"Today I experienced racism during the match. Weak people try to intimidate with hate," Matuidi, who moved to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, wrote on his Facebook page, referring to the latest incident.

"I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples. Football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace."