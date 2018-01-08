Story highlights Murray has not played since last summer

(CNN) Last week Andy Murray said he wanted to avoid going under the surgeon's knife to cure a long-standing hip injury, but the former world No.1 has revealed he has undergone surgery in Australia in a bid to get his career back on track.

The Briton, 30, said he is optimistic about his future and is aiming to play at Wimbledon this July following the operation on his right hip by Dr John O'Donnell, one of the world's leading hip surgeons.

"Today I underwent successful right hip surgery at the St Vincent Hospital in Melbourne," said the three-time grand slam champion on his Facebook page.

"I look forward to returning to competitive tennis during the grass court season. Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes and support over the last few days. I'll come back from this."

