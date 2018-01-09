Story highlights VAR used in match between Brighton & Crystal Palace

Trial in FA Cup tie passed without controversy

(CNN) English club football experienced a landmark moment on Monday night when a video assistant referee (VAR) was used for the first time in a competitive club match.

The FA Cup clash between Brighton and Crystal Palace was a watershed moment, a step into the digital age, but while it was expected to be met with much fanfare, and perhaps some controversy, it was in fact much ado about nothing.

Only Glenn Murray's late winner in Brighton's 2-1 win was reviewed by the VAR team -- Neil Swarbrick and his assistant Peter Kirkup -- who watched the game on television in their West London office. They deemed the striker had not bundled the ball over the line with his hand.

The information was promptly relayed to on-field referee Andre Marriner, who was in constant communication with the VAR throughout the match. Marriner was happy to not consult the pitch-side monitor and the goal, correctly, stood.

JUST WATCHED Football's pioneering woman referee Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Football's pioneering woman referee 03:15

Read More