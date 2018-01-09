Story highlights Formula E announces partnership with ABB

Swiss technology giant will be title sponsor for all-electric racing series

(CNN) The rush to be a part of the all-electric street racing series that's "writing the future" goes on.

Just four years into its development, Formula E has announced a "groundbreaking" multi-year partnership with Swiss industrial technology giant ABB.

The annual motorsport series will be renamed the "ABB FIA Formula E Championship" -- the first time an FIA-sanctioned single-seater championship has had a title sponsor.

As the third E-Prix of 2017/18 approaches in Marrakesh, Morocco, Formula E chief executive Alejandro Agag called it "an historic day" for the series he founded in 2014.

Formula E Latest Standings 1 - Sam Bird (DS Virgin Racing) 35pts 2 - Jean-Eric Vergne (Teecheetah) 33pts 3 - Felix Rosenqvist (Mahindra Racing) 29pts 4 - Edoardo Mortara (Venturi) 24pts 5 - Nick Heidfeld (Mahindra Racing) 15pts 6 - Mitch Evans (Panasonic Jaguar Racing) 15pts

"Our two companies are synonymous with pushing the boundaries of what is possible," said Agag during an announcement at the Saatchi Gallery in London Tuesday.