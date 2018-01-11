Golfer banned after testing positive for prohibited substance in weight loss spray

Story highlights Brad Fritsch banned for three months by PGA Tour

Fritsch reported himself after discovering a banned substance in a dietary spray

(CNN) On November 30, Brad Fritsch received a text message that made his heart sink.

It was from one of his brothers, asking about a specific part of Fritsch's weight loss program.

In early November, not long after his 40th birthday, the Canadian decided to make some drastic health changes.

Weighing in at 242lbs (110kg) -- "pretty much the heaviest I'd ever been," Fritsch recalls -- he got in touch with his friend Alex, a chiropractor who offers a successful weight loss program.

Alex's adverts promised you could "lose a pound of fat per day" and Fritsch was finally sold after his wife lost 25 pounds on the same plan.

