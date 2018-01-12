Kazuyoshi Miura, the world's oldest soccer player, extends contract

Story highlights Yokohama forward Miura inks new deal just ahead of his 51st birthday

Storied career took 'King Kazu' around the world in a -- so far -- 33 year-long journey

Tokyo (CNN) He started his career back when Ronald Reagan was President, Mike Tyson heavyweight champion, and Liverpool won the English league. Now the world's oldest soccer player has extended that remarkable run.

Kazuyoshi Miura -- know to his fans in Japan as "King Kazu" -- has signed a contract extension with his club, second-tier J-League Yokohama F.C. just weeks ahead of his 51st birthday.

Yokohama announced that Miura had renewed his contract for the 2018 season -- which will take him into his 33rd professional season -- on Thursday. Last year Kazu played 12 games for Yokohama in the J2 league; scoring a solitary goal.

Miura, who was already the world's oldest player when he signed a contract in 2015 , said that despite his vintage, he looked at the extension as an opportunity to improve as a professional soccer player.

"I could safely renew my contract this season again," he said, following the announcement.

Read More