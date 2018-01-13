Formula E: Rosenqvist wins Marrakech ePrix, takes championship lead

Story highlights Late overtake earns Swede second win of season

Rosenqvist leads Sam Bird by four points in 2017/2018 championship

(CNN) Felix Rosenqvist has stormed to the top of the Formula E 2017/18 championship standings after snatching victory at Saturday's Marrakech ePrix.

The Mahindra Racing driver look destined to finish second after pole sitter Sebastien Buemi led for most of the race.

But with just four laps to go Rosenqvist stunned the more experienced Swiss driver diving down the inside at Turn 7 to pass Buemi before going on to take the checkered flag.

. @FRosenqvist takes the lead from @Sebastien_buemi with 4 laps to go #MarrakeshEPrix pic.twitter.com/GGfeBQXVX9 — ABB FIA Formula E Championship (@FIAFormulaE) January 13, 2018

It was the 26-year-old's second win in as many races following his triumph in Hong Kong last month -- the Swede inherited first place after Daniel Abt was disqualified for an infringement of FIA rules in the second race of the weekend at the Central Harborfront Circuit.

Victory in Marrakech sees Rosenqvist overtake Britain's Sam Bird at the top of the drivers' standings after three rounds with 54 points to Bird's 50.

