Australian Open 2018: Venus Williams' three decade love affair with Melbourne grand slam

Venus Williams first played in the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in 1998.

Venus won the Australian Open women's doubles title with sister Serena in 2001.

Two years later the sisters again the women's doubles title at Melbourne Park after beating Virginia Ruano Pascual of Spain and Paola Suarez of Argentina.

That same year the two sisters also met in the Australian Open women's singles final with their mother Oracene watching on. Serena won the match 7-6 3-6 6-4.

In 2005, Venus was seeded eighth but was knocked out of the Aussie Open by Alicia Molik of Australia.

A year later Venus was the No. 1 seed at Melbourne Park but made a surprise exit in the first round after Bulgarian teenager Tszvetana Pironkova beat the American 6-2 0-6 9-7

In 2009, the two Williams sisters won their third Australia Open women's doubles title after beating Ai Sugiyama of Japan and Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia.

A year later the American sisters won their fourth Australian Open women's doubles final after beating Cara Black of Zimbabwe and Liezel Huber of the US 6-4 6-3.

Since 1998, Venus has missed three Australian Open tournaments, twice due to wrist injuries and in 2012 following her diagnosis with Sjögren's syndrome in 2011. She got as far as the third round in the women's singles in 2013 where she was beaten by Russian Maria Sharapova.

A year later Venus lost her first round match against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia in the Australian Open women's singles.