(CNN) A pioneer for black British footballers, who was sent a bullet in the post after he was selected to play for England, has died at the age of 59.

Cyrille Regis, who was a striker, represented the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City and Aston Villa over the course of a 20-year playing career that began in the 1970s.

He was also capped five times by England between 1982 and 1987.

The professional Footballers Association described Regis, who was widely reported to have died from a heart attack, as "a true gentleman and legend, he will be deeply missed" in a tweet Monday.

Terribly sad news this morning that footballing pioneer Cyrille Regis has died aged 59.



A true gentleman and legend, he will be deeply missed. Our sympathies to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/93JQ5LZlCa — PFA (@PFA) January 15, 2018

Regis was born in French Guiana but moved to London when he was just five.

