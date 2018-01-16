Speed golf: Briton sets new Guinness world record

Story highlights Briton breaks longstanding world record

Jeffs completed 500-yard hole in 1:50.6 secs

Speed golfers complete 18 holes in about 90 minutes

(CNN) Slow play has long been a curse of golf but not when Steve Jeffs is about.

The Briton is the new world record holder for the "fastest hole of golf" after completing a 500-yard par-five hole in just one minute and 50.6 seconds.

The 31-year-old physical education teacher's lung-busting record was set at the UK's Tiverton Golf Club last August and was recently ratified by Guinness World Records.

His time betters a mark of one minute 52 seconds set by fellow Brit Phil Naylor back in 2005.

"I probably spent four months working on my sprinting," Jeffs told CNN. "When I first tried (to break the record) I got quite close and thought it would be easy."

Read More