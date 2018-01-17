Story highlights Wozniacki advances to third round

Marta Kostyuk, 15, makes history

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga knocks out Denis Shapovalov in five sets

(CNN) Think grand slam tennis comebacks and Jimmy Connors' rally from 6-1 6-1 4-1 down against Mikael Pernfors at Wimbledon in 1987 springs to mind. Or Gaston Gaudio overturning a two-set deficit and fending off two match points against fellow Argentine Guillermo Coria in the 2004 French Open final.

You can now add Caroline Wozniacki's heroics at the Australian Open to the list.

Wozniacki trailed Jana Fett 5-1 in the third set Wednesday and stared at two match points on the Croatian's serve before winning six games in succession to move into the third round 3-6 6-2 7-5 on a day where temperatures exceeded 30 degrees Celsius in Melbourne.

But that's nothing compared to Thursday and Friday, when the thermometer is expected to hit 39 degrees.

