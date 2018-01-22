Story highlights Novak Djokovic loses to Hyeon Chung in straight sets

Chung wins 7-6 7-5 7-6

Tennys Sandgren upsets fifth-seed Dominic Thiem

Roger Federer, Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber advance

(CNN) Novak Djokovic was upset in straight sets by Hyeon Chung in a hard-hitting battle at the Australian Open on Monday.

The six-time Australian Open champion fell 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 7-6 (7-3) in the fourth round to the 21-year-old Chung, who became the first South Korean to ever make a grand slam quarterfinal.

It's a memorable sporting achievement for South Korea weeks before the nation will be in the spotlight hosting the winter Olympics.

"When I was young I just tried to copy Novak (Djokovic) because he was my idol."



- Hyeon #Chung 🌟#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zeyAjA6Rx0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2018

Dreams come true

Nicknamed the "Professor" because he is one of the few tennis players to wear glasses on court, Chung out-slugged Djokovic in a three-hour battle at Rod Laver Arena.

