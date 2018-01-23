Story highlights Edmund beats Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4

(CNN) With three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray ruled out of the year's first major due to a hip injury, Kyle Edmund is admirably carrying the torch for Britain as he upset last year's semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov to make the last four at the Australian Open.

He wasn't alone in springing a surprise Tuesday, with the surging Elise Mertens becoming the latest unexpected women's semifinalist in Melbourne when the Belgian crushed an ailing Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-0. The fourth seed said she was bothered by a hip injury.

Edmund, who moved to England from South Africa aged three and is now based in the Bahamas, is just the sixth British man to go this deep at a grand slam in the Open Era and the first other than Murray since Tim Henman at the 2004 US Open.

Henman usually doesn't travel to grand slams nowadays as he prefers to be at home but he was in attendance at Rod Laver Arena to watch Edmund's heroics.

Given Murray's absence and the second-round defeat of one of the women's favorites, Johanna Konta, world No. 49 Edmund has largely been the focus of the traveling British press, who outnumber just about every other nation in sending written media to tennis tournaments.

