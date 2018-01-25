Story highlights Cilic beats unseeded Edmund 6-2 7-6 (7-4) 6-2

The Croatian beat Rafael Nadal in the quarters

Cilic to meet either Roger Federer or Hyeon Chung Sunday

(CNN) Marin Cilic is playing well at the Australian Open -- and good fortune seems to be on his side, too. It is not a bad combination for the towering Croatian.

Cilic moved into Sunday's final when he defeated Kyle Edmund of Britain 6-2 7-6 (7-4) 6-2, getting a little help from an unseeded opponent who appeared to be hindered by injury. Two days earlier the world No. 6's quarterfinal opponent -- 16-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal -- had to retire in the fifth set after picking up a leg injury.

As good as Cilic was performing against Nadal -- and he was -- without the injury it was difficult to see the 2014 US Open champion overcoming the Spaniard.

But it is not like Cilic hasn't experienced health woes on court himself. Last year an injured foot in the Wimbledon final greatly hindered a crestfallen Cilic and he was barely able to test Roger Federer.

He could get another crack at Federer Sunday, as the defending champion and 19-time grand slam winner will be expected to beat the exciting but inexperienced Hyeon Chung of South Korea in Friday's second semifinal.

