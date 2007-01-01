U.S. Edition
Earthquake triggers deadly tsunami

The world's most powerful earthquake in more than 40 years struck deep under the Indian Ocean on December 26, triggering massive tsunamis that obliterated cities, seaside communities and holiday resorts, killing tens of thousands of people in a dozen countries.

As the region moves forward with reconstruction and recovery, efforts are also under way to maintain donations and relief, establish long-term strategies and develop early-warning systems so another disaster may be avoided.

LATEST NEWS ON TSUNAMI

   LATEST REPORTS      UNDERSTANDING THE DISASTER      IMAGES OF DEVASTATION    
 
 • Man searches for subjects in photos
 • The challenge in tsunami warnings
 • Bush, Clinton tour South Asia
 • Parents reunited with 'Baby 81'
 • Nine saved weeks after tsunami
 • Survey: Tsunami fails to deter tourists
 • WHO warns of tsunami trauma
 • Bush seeks $950 million in tsunami aid
 EYEWITNESS
 Y o u r   e - m a i l s:
 Reunion | Stories | Videos
 • Web log | Aid worker's diary
 • Survivor's tale: This is surreal
 • Phuket paradise washed away
 • Survivors recount tsunami terror
 
 T s u n a m i s:
 Waves of destruction
 • Audio slide show: Deadly waves
 • Timelines: Deadly quakes | Tsunamis
 • Explainer: Tsunami alert system
 • Map: Impact | Tsunami, quake facts
 • Timeline of Asia tsunami | Magnitudes
 RESOURCES
 P h o t o  E s s a y:
 TIME: At the epicenter
 • Death toll by country 
 • Non-nationals: Hundreds dead
 • Aid group accepting donations 
 • Contacts: Emergency hotline numbers
 
 T r a g i c  c o u p l e:
 Recovered tsunami images
 S u r v i v o r s:
 Miracle stories
 • Disaster: Before and after
 • Aftermath: Viewer discretion advised
 SPECIAL REPORT
 • Overview: The most vulnerable victims
 • Treating children's emotional wounds
 • Gallery: Children of the tsunami
 • Special Report: The Children
 
