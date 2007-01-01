Earthquake triggers deadly tsunami The world's most powerful earthquake in more than 40 years struck deep under the Indian Ocean on December 26, triggering massive tsunamis that obliterated cities, seaside communities and holiday resorts, killing tens of thousands of people in a dozen countries.



As the region moves forward with reconstruction and recovery, efforts are also under way to maintain donations and relief, establish long-term strategies and develop early-warning systems so another disaster may be avoided.



