ASIA/southeast
Updated:
 
The Philippine Supreme Court has cleared the way for movie star Fernando Poe Jr to pursue his bid for the presidency.
A Philippine woman who has been under isolation in a Manila hospital on suspicion of having SARS does not have the respiratory virus, according to Health Secretary Manuel Dayrit.
A group of armed men attacked a police station in Yala province, hitting it with grenades and automatic weapons fire, police said.
January
6
• Filipino awaits SARS test results
 
January
5
• Filipino a suspected SARS case
December
30
• Philippines to expel U.S. brothers
 
December
29
• Mujahid: 'They told me that I was a Jordanian terrorist'
December
23
• Philippines death toll tops 200
 
December
22
• Landslides toll tops 160
December
21
• Landslides rescue gets U.S. help
 
December
20
• Death toll rising in Philippines
December
19
• Wiranto emerges as 2004 contender
 
December
14
• Top Manila minister Ople dies
December
8
• U.S. alerts embassy in Bangladesh
 
December
7
• Manila captures senior Abu Sayyaf
December
3
• Al Qaeda's Southeast Asian trail
 
December
2
• Amnesty in key Myanmar visit
November
25
• Abuser gets 42 years in Thai jail
 
November
24
• Film star seeks presidential role
November
19
• U.S. warship docks in Vietnam
 
November
17
• Strong quake shakes Philippines
November
15
• Ba'asyir draws fellow inmates
 
November
10
• Crisis brews in Philippines
November
7
• 2 killed after seizing Manila air control tower
 
November
6
• Sumatra flood: Loggers face action
November
4
• Flood survivors: 'Why us?'
• Sumatra flood rescue hopes fade
• Filipino judge faces impeachment
 
November
3
• Flood toll could top 100
• Police patrol lonely road
• Marriott suspects regret bombing
November
1
• Police hunt for 'walking bombs'
• 'Walking bombs' are desperate
 
October
31
• Mahathir bows out as Malaysia's PM
October
30
• Mahathir fires parting shots
 
October
28
• Mahathir prepares to step down
• Mahathir: A winner in the war of words?
October
27
• Singapore's founding father speaks out
 
October
26
• Big shoes for Abdullah to fill
October
25
• NZ to quiz China on human rights
 
October
24
• Hu urges more support for U.N.
October
23
• Bush heckled in Canberra speech
• Bush hecklers ordered out
• Hu: China committed to trade deals
 
October
22
• Bush heckled in Canberra speech
• Bush hecklers barred from speech
• Hu urges more support for U.N.
• Bush heaps praise on Megawati
October
21
• Leaders unite on terror, N. Korea
• Mahathir hits back in Jewish row
 
October
20
• Call for early N. Korea nuke talks
• Bush effort to turn anti-U.S. tide
• Bush rebukes Malaysia leader over remarks about Jews
October
19
• Bush proposes alternative to N. Korea standoff
• Security to top APEC declaration
 
October
18
• Bush in Thailand for APEC summit
• U.S., Thailand boost military ties
• Bush proposes alternative to N. Korea standoff
October
17
• Malaysia defends Jewish remarks
• U.S., Thailand boost military ties
 
October
16
• Mahathir attack on Jews condemned
October
12
• Mourners remember Bali victims
• Manila: Key terror suspect killed
 
October
11
• Mourners remember Bali victims
• China ready for APEC growth role
October
10
• Reports: Al Qaeda operative sought anthrax
• Bali remembers nightclub attacks
 
October
9
• Mourners gather for Bali memorial
• Schoolgirls die in bus crash
October
6
• Car fleet offers protective layer
• Suu Kyi issue simmers before ASEAN
• Terrorism key issue for forum
• Free trade goal under pressure
• Trade, terror to dominate talks
• Silk shirts to grace APEC photo
• Bangkok goes on high alert
• Bonds, yuan on financial agenda
 
October
4
• Arroyo U-turn on re-election bid
• Thailand security braces for APEC
• Trade issues to test solidarity
• Beggars airlifted out of Thailand
• Japan, U.S. growth set APEC scene
• Forum's effectiveness in spotlight
October
3
• Philippines mosque attacks kills 2
 
October
2
• Bali planner sentenced to death
October
1
• U.N. envoy visits detained Suu Kyi
• Envoy leaves Myanmar empty-handed
 
September
29
• Mahathir sets date to step down
• Beggars airlifted out of Thailand
• Japan, U.S. growth set APEC scene
September
28
• Myanmar: Sanctions should end
 
September
27
• Free trade goal under pressure
• Trade, terror to dominate talks
• Bangkok goes on high alert
• Terrorism key issue for forum
• Silk shirts to grace APEC photo
• Trade issues to test solidarity
September
8
• Radical Islam recruits on U.S. distrust
 
September
4
• Jihad rules in Islamic school
