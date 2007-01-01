The Philippine Supreme Court has cleared the way for movie star Fernando Poe Jr to pursue his bid for the presidency.
FULL STORY
The Philippines has cleared action film idol Fernando Poe Jr. to run for president in May 2004 elections.
FULL STORY
A Philippine woman who has been under isolation in a Manila hospital on suspicion of having SARS does not have the respiratory virus, according to Health Secretary Manuel Dayrit.
FULL STORY
A group of armed men attacked a police station in Yala province, hitting it with grenades and automatic weapons fire, police said.
FULL STORY