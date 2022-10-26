Russia’s war in Ukraine

The “heaviest of battles” lies ahead in the strategically important city of Kherson, according to an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

“The heaviest of battles for Kherson is ahead… It is still difficult to talk about the prospects for its liberation, because they [the Russians] are doing everything to strengthen their grouping,” said Oleksiy Arestovych in an interview on the Feygin Live show on YouTube.

“They have put an inhuman effort to make it happen.”

Kherson was the first city to fall to Russia and is the largest under its control.

The Moscow-installed local authorities have warned of an impending Ukrainian attempt to retake the regional capital and ordered civilians to leave.

Kyiv says administrative services and financial institutions are being moved out of the city, while Russian troops dig in.

“With Kherson everything is clear. They are replenishing, strengthening the grouping there,” Arestovych said.

“Nobody is going to withdraw. They are moving their troops in with the full intention to defeat us,” he added.

The southern Kherson region is a crucial front in the war and in recent weeks a Ukrainian counter-offensive has made inroads west of the Dnipro river.

On Wednesday the Ukrainian government said its forces were holding their defensive line in the south, although “some offensive actions are being carried out” in the Kherson direction.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian TV that “there are battles going on” in the area.

“The General Staff positions it as defensive actions, within which some offensive actions are carried out,” said Maliar. “But you can see from the news that, in the last week, the intensity of events at the front has slightly decreased, and we are actually in active defense.”