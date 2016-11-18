Who could be in Trump's Cabinet?

Updated November 18, 2016
President-elect Trump will have about 4,000 government positions to fill, including some of the most important posts in the US government. His team has been at work coming up with possible candidates for the top jobs, but there is a smaller universe of Republicans who were close to his campaign. Much of the Washington establishment kept him at arms length. Others, including some former GOP cabinet secretaries, rejected him entirely. The names below pull from his circle of supporters. Here's a look at who might be included in a Trump Cabinet and inner White House circle.
Reince Priebus has served as director of the Republican National Committee since 2011. Previously, he served as the committee's general counsel. Priebus has the backing of establishment Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan, a fellow Wisconsinite, and Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader. He could help Trump negotiate with Congress. His appointment was reported November 13.
Michael Flynn served as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency from 2012-2014. He's also served as assistant director of National Intelligence and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Trump offered him the job of National Security Advisor November 17. An area of controversy for Flynn will be his complicated history at the Pentagon, particularly with classified information, and his work with foreigners after leaving the military.
Jason Miller has advised the Trump campaign on communications strategy since June. He previously worked on Rudy Giuliani's 2008 presidential bid.
Sean Spicer serves as chief strategist and communications director at the Republican National Committee, where he's worked since 2011. Previously, he worked as the assistant US trade representative for media.
Luara Ingraham is a provocative voice in conservative circles, although she has also worked as an attorney and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was a Trump supporter and spoke at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
Jim Talent represented Missouri in the US Senate from 2002-2007. He previously served in the US House of Representatives.
Jon Kyl represented Arizona in the US Senate from 1995-2013. He served on the Judiciary and Finance committees.
Rep. Duncan Hunter has represented California in the US House of Representatives since 2009. He served in the US Marine Corps.
A rising star for the GOP, the young senator is one of the few lawmakers of either party to serve in Iraq or Afghanistan. Cotton served in both. Now he's a hawkish voice in the party and a key critic of the Obama administration on foreign policy. He breaks with other notable GOP hawks like John McCain or Lindsey Graham; Cotton, like Trump, doesn't believe waterboarding is torture, for instance.
Sen. Jeff Sessions has represented Alabama in the US Senate since 1997. He was the first sitting senator to endorse Trump's presidential campaign and was a main surrogate for him on the campaign trail. Sessions was nominated to be a federal judge earlier in his career, but could not get past Senate confirmation after allegations, which he denied, that he had made racist comments. He's been a key opponent of comprehensive immigration reform on Capitol Hill. Trump offered Sessions the job of attorney general on November 18.
Rudy Giuliani served as mayor of New York City from 1994-2001 and has acted as an informal adviser to the Trump campaign.
Ted Cruz and Donald Trump's relationship soured during the 2016 primary, when Cruz was Trump's stiffest competition. Cruz made a point of not endorsing Trump at the Republican National Convention, although he later said he would vote for Trump, whose nickname for Cruz was "lyin' Ted." All that said, Cruz is a gifted lawyer who was solicitor general of Texas and argued cases before the US Supreme Court. He also worked in the Department of Justice under President George W. Bush.
Mitt Romney did everything in his power to make sure Donald Trump wasn't the Republican presidential nominee. He delivered an incredible and blistering speech in which he called Trump "a phony, a fraud," and much worse. But Trump did become the nominee and he repeatedly called Romney a "choker." Whether these two men can bury the hatchet or if Romney would agree to serve in the Cabinet of a president whose nomination he so strenuously opposed, remains to be seen. But a Romney nomination to such a high profile position could help calm the nerves of establishment Republicans who are still very nervous about Trump.
Newt Gingrich served as Speaker of the House from 1995-1999 and ran for president in 2012. He was an early supporter of Trump and one of the few Republicans with an establishment background who favored him. Gingrigh said on Nov. 14 he didn't want to be Secretary of State, but rather would prefer to work as a strategic adviser.
John Bolton served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations from 2005-2006. Previously he served as Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs.
Richard Haass has served as president of the Council on Foreign Relations since 2003. Previously, he was the US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland under President George W. Bush, and before that the director of policy planning at the US State Department.
Sen. Bob Corker has represented Tennessee in the US Senate since 2007. He serves on the Banking and Foreign Relations committees.
A former top deputy to Secretary of State Colin Powell under President George W. Bush. He was also the official who leaked undercover CIA agent Valerie Plame's identity to journalists. He backed Clinton over Trump.
He penned an op-ed encouraging Republicans to reject Donald Trump, so it would be interesting to see Paulson as part of a Trump administration. The former Goldman Sachs CEO and Treasury Secretary under President George W. Bush helped engineer the controversial bank bailouts engineered by Washington to save the economy during the Great Recession.
She was sharply critical of Trump's rhetoric during the GOP primary, but Nikki Haley is an important voice in the GOP. She's one of the few women mentioned as a possible Trump cabinet official and the one of the few ethnic minorities -- Haley is of Indian descent, but was born in South Carolina. She's the first woman governor in South Carolina's history, but could run into road blocks as a nominee to be secretary of state since she has no foreign policy experience.
In Congress since 2005, McCaul would be a natural fit to lead the Department of Homeland Security; he currently chairs the House Committee on Homeland Security.
A member of the Tea Party class of 2010, Pompeo also has establishment bona fides; he graduated from West Point and Harvard Law School. He formed an aerospace company, which he since sold. He served ont he special House committee tasked with investigating Hillary Clinton and the attacks on Benghazi. Trump offered Pompeo the position of CIA Director November 18.
A congressman for 14 years, Rogers is also a former FBI agent. He was Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He was a part of Trump's transition team, but left November 15. It's not clear if leaving the transition team meant he was no longer in the running for a post.
A former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Hoekstra represented Michigan for 18 years on Capitol Hill. Since leaving office he has run unsuccessfully for both governor and senator.
Reitred Lt. General Joseph Kellogg has a distinguished military service record, including command of the 82nd Airborne Division. He retired from the military in 2003 and worked at a number of defense contractors before becoming an adviser to Donald Trump.
A longtime businessman and investor, Eisenberg has been the Republican National Committee's Finance Chairman since 2015. He's also worked in private equity and as chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Dallas investor Ray Washburne helped lead Donald Trump's rundraising effort. Earlier in 2016, he had served as a fundraiser for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, another Trump adviser. He has also served as the RNC's finance chairman.
Linda McMahon made her name developing professional wrestling, specifically the WWE, into an American media powerhouse. She has had less success as a candidate, twice losing races for Senate in Connecticut. Hers is one of the few female names rumored for a Trump cabinet position.
The former Arkansas governor and two-time presidential candidate was not an early supporter of Trump, but he did not reject the billionaire like other Republicans. His daughter has been a spokesman for Trump.
Peter Thiel is Trump's tie to the tech world. The Paypal cofounder, who is openly gay, has taken heat from the Silicon Valley for backing Trump and speaking at the Republican National Convention, where he urged the party to be more inclusive.
Wilbur Ross, who is also known as "the king of bankruptcy," is famous for taking troubled and bankrupt companies and restructuring them.
Myron Ebell is the go-to climate change denier and he's running Donald Trump's EPA transition. He's the director of the Center for Enrgy and Environment at the libertarian-leaning Competitive Enterprise Institute and chairs the Cooler Heads coalition, which is described as a group of nonprofit organizations that "challenge global warming alarmism." He opposes government efforts to curb climate change and international treaties meant to address it.
Harold Hamm, an advisor to Trump and previous GOP candidates on energy issues, has long been a leading contender to be Trump's energy secretary. He controls Oklahoma City-based Continental Resources (CLR), one of the biggest oil producers in the prolific North Dakota shale fields.
Rick Perry was among the first 2016 Republicans to criticize Trump, but he dropped out of the race early and was also among the first former rivals to endorse him. As longest-serving governor of the oil state of Texas -- Perry left office 2015 -- he has a natural interest in the Department of Energy. But when he ran for president in 2012, it was one of the three departments Perry said he'd eliminate from the federal government. Actually, in a bit of irony, the Department of Energy was the department he forgot he'd want to eliminate during a fateful 2011 debate performance. "Oops," he said at the mistake, which likely ended his presidential aspirations.
The former chancellor of the DC Public School system, Michelle Rhee drew controversy for becoming entangled with the teachers union. She advocated for charter schools and more recently has broken with Democrats by endorsing giving poor families vouchers for private education. Rhee served in a Democratic mayoral administration in D.C. and is married to outgoing Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson, also a Democrat.
Ben Carson was the director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins hospital from 1984-2013. He ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016. While he supported Trump's presidency, Carson took himself out of contention for a cabinet post 11/15.
A former New York City Councilmember, Moskowitz is a leading advocate for charter schools and founded the Success Academy Charter Schools, which has put her at odds with Democratic New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. But Moskowitz told Reporters November 17 that she voted for Clinton and was disappointed in the results of the election. She said she could better serve students by staying at Success Academy Charter Schools.
Bobby Jindal ran for President in 2016 and at one point described Donald Trump as "a madman who must be stopped." It's not yet clear if the passage of time and Trump's victory will change that view. But nobody in the GOP is more qualified to be HHS Secretary. He ran the Louisiana health system while in his 20s and, before being elected to Congress, worked in the HHS department under President
Forrest Lucas founded Lucas Oil and, like Vice President-elect Mike Pence, he hails from Indiana. In addition to being a former long-haul trucker, he's an anti-animal rights activist -- which is to say he founded a non-profit organization to combat the “radical” animal rights movement. The motto of Protect the Harvest is “keeping America free, fed and fun."
Steven Mnuchin is a banker and producer who financed films like "American Sniper" and "Mad Max: Fury Road."
Carl Icahn is an investor based in New York and one of the world's richest men. Icahn said he supports Trump, even though he does not agree with all of his policy ideas, like repealing the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform bill. He told CNN's Poppy Harlow Nov. 13 he has no interest serving in a Trump administration.
This seems like a real wild card, but CNBC reported JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon has been discussed as a potential Treasury Secretary. Dimon had been close with President Obama early in his presidency, but JP Morgan agreed in 2013 to a $13 billion settlement for misleading investors about toxic mortgages before the housing crisis. Dimon has also defended trade deals Trump opposes.
The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, which oversees the banking industry, Hensarling is also a former member of the House GOP leadership team and has been in office since 2003. He is a fiscal conservative. Hensarling has expressed interest in the job.
He chaired the Federal Reserve under George W. Bush and Barack Obama, but Ben Bernanke has become a controversial figure among both Republicans and Democrats. President Obama had to fight to get Bernanke re-confirmed in 2010. It's also not clear Bernanke would want the job, but that hasn't stopped his name from being floated.
Stephen Bannon went on leave from his position as executive chairman of Breitbart News in August 2016 to helm Donald Trump's presidential campaign. He's a controversial figure in the media world since Breitbart has been a key part of the "alt-right" movement that trades in conspriacy theories like questioning Hillary Clinton's health. They have also been major proponents of Trump's border wall proposal. Groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League have argued he should not be included in the White House staff. Read more about Steve Bannon.
Kellyanne Conway founded The Polling Company in 1995, and has consulted on polling for major corporations and Republican politicians. She served as a senior adviser to New Gingrich's 2012 presidential bid.
David Bossie became the president and chairman of the conservative advocacy group Citizens United in 2000.
Hope Hicks served as the press secretary for the Trump campaign. Previously she worked at a PR firm and represented Ivanka Trump's brands.
Jared Kushner helped take charge of Trump's presidential campaign and has been one of his top advisers. He's also Trump's son-in-law and has three children with his wife, Ivanka. Kushner is wealthy in his own right and runs his own family's real estate development business. He also owns the New York Observer, a newspaper. Kushner's father, Charles, a Democrat, served jailtime for making illegal campaign contributions. It was New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, now a Trump adviser, who prosecuted Kushner's father. There are federal laws against the employment of family members, so it could be difficult for Kushner to serve in an official capacity.
Trump's first campaign manager and a true believer from the beginning of the Trump campaign, Lewandowski was fired by the campaign in June over differences about the direction of the campaign. He remained a loyal surrogate for Trump and his message, however, during appearances on CNN during the presidential campaign.
Tom Coburn is a retired OB-GYN and former US Senator from Oklahoma, who turned his Senate career into a crusade against government spending. People on Capitol Hill called him "Dr. No" -- as in saying "no" to spending and government programs -- before he left office in 2015. He'd have great power over government spending and the entire government infrastructure at OMB.
