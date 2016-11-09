Who could be in the Trump administration?

Updated November 9, 2016
President-elect Trump will have about 4,000 government positions to fill, including some of the most important posts in the US government. His team has been at work coming up with possible candidates for the top jobs, but there is a smaller universe of Republicans who were close to his campaign. Much of the Washington establishment kept him at arms length. Others, including some former GOP cabinet secretaries, rejected him entirely. The names below pull from his circle of supporters. Here's a look at who might be included in a Trump Cabinet and inner White House circle.
Newt Gingrich served as Speaker of the House from 1995-1999 and ran for president in 2012.
Chris Christie is the governor of New Jersey and the chairman of Donald Trump's transition team.
Rudy Giuliani served as mayor of New York City from 1994-2001 and has acted as an informal adviser to the Trump campaign.
Reince Priebus has served as director of the Republican National Committee since 2011. Previously, he served as the committee's general counsel.
Michael Flynn served as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency from 2012-2014. He's also served as assistant director of National Intelligence and served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Jason Miller has advised the Trump campaign on communications strategy since June. He previously worked on Rudy Giuliani's 2008 presidential bid.
Hope Hicks served as the press secretary for the Trump campaign. Previously she worked at a PR firm and represented Ivanka Trump's brands.
Sean Spicer serves as chief strategist and communications director at the Republican National Committee, where he's worked since 2011. Previously, he worked as the assistant US trade representative for media.
Sen. Jeff Sessions has represented Alabama in the US Senate since 1997. He served in the US Army Reserve from 1973-1986.
Jim Talent represented Missouri in the US Senate from 2002-2007. He previously served in the US House of Representatives.
Jon Kyl represented Arizona in the US Senate from 1995-2013. He served on the Judiciary and Finance committees.
Rep. Duncan Hunter has represented California in the US House of Representatives since 2009. He served in the US Marine Corps.
John Bolton served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations from 2005-2006. Previously he served as Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs.
Richard Haass has served as president of the Council on Foreign Relations since 2003. Previously, he was the US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland under President George W. Bush, and before that the director of policy planning at the US State Department.
Sen. Bob Corker has represented Tennessee in the US Senate since 2007. He serves on the Banking and Foreign Relations committees.
Ben Carson was the director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins hospital from 1984-2013. He ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016.
Steven Mnuchin is a banker and producer who financed films like "American Sniper" and "Mad Max: Fury Road."
Carl Icahn is an investor based in New York and one of the world's richest men.
Kellyanne Conway founded The Polling Company in 1995, and has consulted on polling for major corporations and Republican politicians. She served as a senior adviser to New Gingrich's 2012 presidential bid.
David Bossie became the president and chairman of the conservative advocacy group Citizens United in 2000.
Stephen Bannon went on leave from his position as executive chairman of Breitbart News in August 2016 to helm Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
