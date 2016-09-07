Photographer Larry Towell feels that what's happening at the Oceti Sakowin Camp in North Dakota is about more than just an oil pipeline.

"I believe it is the beginning of a civil rights movement in America," he said. "Only it involves a different ethnic minority."

People have been gathering at the camp for months now, demonstrating against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Native Americans from across the United States have flocked to the Oceti Sakowin Camp to show their support for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which is protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is a 1,172-mile underground conduit that would transport some 470,000 barrels of crude oil a day -- stretching across North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois. It's a $3.78 billion investment by Dakota Access, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners.

One of the main reasons it's seeing such resistance is because the pipeline would run near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota. People are directly demonstrating against the federal government, mainly the US Army Corps of Engineers, which is the agency responsible for approving the pipeline.

Photographer Larry Towell spent two weeks at the protesters' camp in September. "The legacy of the reservation system is still with them," Towell said about the Native Americans demonstrating against the pipeline.

The Standing Rock Sioux say the pipeline would not only endanger their main source of drinking water -- the Missouri River -- but also their sacred tribal grounds. They feel they have not been properly consulted about the pipeline.

Native Americans from across the United States, as well as environmentalists and activists from around the world, have all flocked to the camp in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux.

A graffiti protest on an abandoned car.

Towell spent two weeks at the camp in September, and what he noticed first were the sheer number of people there. It seemed as if there were around 5,000, he said.

"They come from all walks of life and they come from all backgrounds and they're from all ethnic groups," Towell said, adding that when he was there, members of Black Lives Matter were, too. "It's not certainly just Native people."