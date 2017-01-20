Moments from a historic day of worldwide protests

A day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, a sea of demonstrators poured into the streets to advocate for equality and human rights.

They were mothers, sisters, husbands and friends.

They walked in snow, rain and sunshine, across state lines and international borders.

Some donned pink cat hats, faces painted brightly, some held signs calling for justice and protesting Trump’s rhetoric on immigration and a myriad of other topics. Walking shoulder to shoulder with thousands of others from different backgrounds in a shared desire to be inclusive (although some pro-life groups were controversially uninvited to the march) and make their voices heard. The images below show the scale of the protests.

Mexico City

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

New York

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

Antarctica

Women's March

Chicago

John Gress/Getty Images

Melbourne

Wayne Taylor/Getty Images

Los Angeles

DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images

Accra, Ghana

Jordi Perdigo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Berlin

Steffi Loos/Getty Images

Park City, Utah

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Boston

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

London

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Rome

Jacopo Landi/NurPhoto

New Delhi

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

Athens

Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Amsterdam

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Atlanta

AP Photo/Ron Harris

Boise, Idaho

Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/TNS via Getty Images

