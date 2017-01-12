#NotJustANumber: 2016's worst terror attack, and the victims you never heard of

By Moni Basu, Aqeel Najim and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

#NotJustANumber. The hashtag became a rallying cry for Iraqis after a suicide bomber detonated a truck full of explosives in the crowded Baghdad commercial district of Karrada. The malls and shops were teeming with people shopping for Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Officially, 382 people were killed in the bloodbath on July 3, 2016. ISIS claimed responsibility.

Of all the world’s terrorism incidents of 2016, the Karrada attack became the year’s deadliest.

The enormous toll stunned even the most war-weary Iraqis for whom violence has become an everyday part of life since the US-led invasion of 2003. Last year alone, at least 6,878 civilians were killed in Iraq, according to the United Nations.

Who were the people who perished that day? We know so little about them. Few of their names were made public; few media accounts revealed details of their lives. For the outside world, Iraq’s victims remained just numbers.

CNN obtained the names of those who died in Karrada from Baghdad authorities, along with photos of more than 140 of them from friends and families. We also spoke with several people whose lives were shattered that day. Read their stories here.

Hussain Mohammed Hameed
Naseer Lateef Nassar
Saif Mohammed Shaqer
Zaid Ayad Muhammed
Haider Hasan Mendeel
Karrar Falih Hsan Faris
Ali Hameed Hmood
Ahmed Amar Jasim
Hadi Hasan Ali
Hussain Ali Hussain Khalaf
Baneen Jasim
Ali Hassan Mendeel Jabri
Zeena Muhammed Najeeb
Nour Khalid Hasan
Majid Hameed Hmood
Ali Masoud Saadi
Hamza Salah Mutleg
Yassir Abas Ebraheem
Ali Seryas Taymoor
Muhammed Fadhel Abood
Nour Hilal Abed Ali
Muhaymen Fadhel Abas
Zain El Abedeen Ammar Muhammed
Hameed Majeed Salman
Mohammed Abdul Ameer
Adel Qais Adel
Husam Adil Alwan
Ayad Fakher El Deen Bakir
Abdullah Abdul Razak Muhammed
Muhammed Jabbar Aukllah El Lamy
Akram Nabeel Subhe
Ahmed Amar
Salah Abed Hassan Gataa
Amar Hazim Mahmood
Murtadha Abdul Adheem Hemood
Ali Sadiq Hasan
Mohammed Hameed Hmood
Muhammed Numan Muhammed
Yassir Saaied Abdullah
Salah Kamal Ahmed
Malak Khalid Hasan
Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed
Ali Safaa Adnan Abu El Timen
Ali Ghazi Laaebe
Khalid Hasan Muhammed
Mohammed Ahmed Jasim
Hani Abdullah Wasme
Hussain Hasan Abbas
Mosa Salman Abid
Masaaod Sa'adi Jawad
Muhammed Ebraheem Saleem
Omar Safaa Dhiaa
Osama Kamel Amarah
Hamdi Muhsen Sakhaeer
Jassim Dhiaa Jassim
Layan Maher Jassim
Mustafa Abdul Raheem Azeema Ahmed
Bilal Adel Hasab Allah
Maher Jassim Saleem
Yousif Khalid Hasan
Khalid Waleed Khalid
Haider Khalid Hasan
Humam Muhammed Jabar Aukllah
Hasan Alaa Hasan
Farah Muhammed Najeeb
Ehab Hadi Jasim
Thu El Fikar Ghanim Uraeby
Ali Mohammed Ahmed
Ahmed Abdul Raheem Radhi
Ali Hussain Abas
Zaid Muhammed Yaakub
Faisal Muhammed Salman
Ebraheem Muhammed Wali
Yousif Abdul Kareem Saleem
Emad Ghaidan Khalaf
Sabhan Waleed Esmaeel
Mustafa Saadi Jewad
Ameer Muhammed Najeeb
Nisreen Khodhair Naief
Muthana Abid Hashim Hasan
Ahmed Muafak Saleem
Adnan Safaa Adnan Abu El Timen
Ali Nahidh Ali
Mustafa Adel Naji
Ahmed Dhiaa Abdul Zahra
Yehya Fadhil Abood
Hussain Qais Kamil
Saad Raad Abdul Majeed
Hussain Kamil Muhammed Abdul Ridha
Muhammed Tom Hamid
Abbas Adnan Jewad Kadhum Hussain
Saif Ali Nameer Sabor
Mustafa Salah Kamal Ahmed
Katheer Abdul Ridha Majeed
Mahmood Abdul Raheem Radhi
Muhammed Hamid Faris
Ghusoon Hilal Abed Ali
Ahmed Uday Muhammed Yaseen
Ali Nameer Sabor
Muhammed Ali Abdul Aziz
Moamal Abdul Adheem Nadhom
Safaa Adnan Muhammed Abu El Timen
Tabarek Salah Kareem
Abdullah Sa'ab Jaleel
Muhammed Abdul Raheem Radhi
Abdul Kareem Nabeel Abdul Kareem
Rukaia Ali Abdul Hasan
Hussain Saadi Jewad
Murtadha Khalid Abood
Aeham Muhammed Jabar Aukllah
Essa Muhammed Hasan
Samir Hussain Abdul Jabar
Hasan Emad Talie
Muhammed Hasan Muhammed Wajeeh
Ahmed Kadhum Khamees
Hasan Ali Hadi
Hamed Shadhan Haloob
Ghaith Adel Naji
Nabeela Hashim Abdullah
Muhsen Jassim Muhammed
Yosur Maarej Mutashar
Atela Faker Al Deen
Fahad El Deen Bassim Ali
Hasan Hadi Najim
Adnan Jewad Kadhum Hussain
Ali Nazar Hashim
Hamza Haider Jabar
Haider Falih Haleel
Muaamel Mohammed Ahmed Jasim
Ali Abdul Jabar Jassim
Laith Haider Motar
Fouad Yousif Muhammed
Muhanad Hussain Hamza
Mustafa Jewad Abdul Kadhum
Ahmed Kadhem Jafaar
Amar Qasim Hasan
Muhammed Najeeb Salman
Kamal Salah Kamal Ahmed
Radha Nazar Majeed
Rahaf Alaa Hasan
Khalid Hasan Ebraheem
Adnan Safa Adnan
Karrar Haleel Abadi
Alaa Ali Fouad
Hussain Muhammed Ebraheem
Ahmed Jassim Salih Mahdi
Amal Kadhem Muhammed
Haithem RahmanQassim
Yasser Ahmed Khodhaier
Muqdad Muhammed Saif
Ezz El Deen Abas Hasoon
Ebraheem Thaer Ebraheem
Omar Ali Abdul Wahab
Souad Jafar Kadhum
Ahmed Jewad Kadhum
Zahra Mohammed Hawas
Marwa Jassim Muhammed
Sukayna Qassim Abdul Kareem
Ahmed Ali Hussain
Mervat Khalid Hashim
Zahra Muhammed Kadhum
Mustafa Ali Khalaf Kadhum
Khaola Jafar Kadhum
Maryam Kahled Waleed Alwan
Bassim Muhammed Abed Freih
Farah Omar Ali Abdul wahab
Muhanad Abed Salih Muhammed
Ali Mohammed Hashim
Muhammed Saad Abed Zaid
Ahmed Abdul Fatah Jassim
Refa'at Jasim Mohammed
Marwa Shakir Kareem
Miaad Thanoon Yousif
Samir Muhammed Maarouf
Enthar Bashar Hussain
Rukaia Qassim Abdul Kareem
Ali Abdul Jabar Mustafa
Munther Khudhaier Abas
Suham Ali Arrak
Talib Ahmed Mutashar
Khalid Jar Mahmood
Rukaia Hassan Ali Hadi
Muhammed Haider Lateef
Rana Rasheed Rawdhan
Ghadeer Haithem Rahman
Wijdan Jewad Hamdi
Ra'ad Mohammed Hasan
Sama Basil Ibrahim
Widad Akram Jassim
Shihab Ahmed Kadhem Hamza
Alaa Shakir Najim
Nour Salah Jameel
Askar Faraj Ali
Mahmood Humaid Abed
Haider Hasan Mendeel
Ahmed Yasir
Dhiaa Khalaf Abdul Zahra
Sadk Ahmed Yasir
Sinaa Ali Jewad Jassim
Ali Sadik Hasan Alwan
Ali Oday Aziz
Mahdi Ali Mahdi
Lyan Akram Khlayeb
Retag Ahmed Yasir
Fatima Muhammed Maarouf
Fahad Abed Ali Raudhan
Hadi Abdul Kareem Hadi
Asad Ahmed Sayer Tawkan
Jamal Badri Muhi El Deen
Ali Salih Khalifa
Ahmed Murtadha Muhammed Shahata
Widad Akram Jassim
Ahmed Hashim Jewad Nissaeyf
Hussain Mohammed Muna'am
Nidhal Askar Faraj
Abdullah Salam Hadi
Hussain Mahdi Gatie
Ali El Ridha Alwan
Nadam Abbas Abed Ali
Abdullah Razaq Abas
Sawsan Abas Ouda Hawas
Ali Raed Abbas
Mustafa Sabhan Hameed
Ali Khalid Saeed Hameed
Fareed Bihnam Hannah
Jabar Ali Ubaid
Ali Kadhum Khamas
Essam Ali Muhammed Mahmood
Ayad Ali Kadhum
Zahra'a Kahled Waleed Alwan
Dania Haithem Rahman
Rahma Youness Elaewy
Ahmed Ali Hussain
Ali Muhammed Maarouf
Hamza Abbas Ouda Hawas
Jinan Muhammed Aydam
Sattar El Saied Esmaiel
Eman Ali Hussain
Faisal Ghazy Abdul Aziz
Tareq Laith Tareq
Moamal Ali Jassim
Hamid Shadhan Haloob
Muhammed Talib Salih
Sozan Waheed Alwan
Hussam Sameer Kadhem
Eman Younes Elaewy
Abdullah Anees Mohammed
Ahmed Sayer Tawkan
Firas Fadhel Khazaal
Abdullah Hayder Abdul Hussain
Sajad Salman Yassin
Sarmad Jasim Mohammed Ali
Karrar Qassim Abdul Kareem
Ali Jabar Shalan
Shaimaa Najeeb Muhammed Hussain
Nagham Raad Razaq
Manal Muhammed Aydam
Nadia Muhammed Abed Muhajhaj
Abas Muhammed Maarouf
Ryhana Ahmed Yasir
Rasha Shaker Ibrahim
Noura Hameed Nouri Muhammed
Nihad Kadhum Bosal
Hasanain Zeghaier Hatem
Roza Waheed Alwan
Redha Kadhem Muhammed
Mustafa Sabah Abid Amteelg
Salman Qassim Abdul Kareem
Rasool Kadhom Obaid Manati
Hamza Yaseen Khalifa
Ejad Breesam Sabah
Aseel Nasir Abed
Muhammed Fawzy Khudaier
Hussain Jasim Hasan Ateeah
Najma Abed Bikal
Moamal Ali Muhammed
Saynaa Ali Jawad Jasim
Reyam Younis Algool
Ahlam Jead Turky
Muhammed Salah Ali
Sanarya Kamran Hussain
Myas Al Reem Mahmood Ibrahim
Ali Safa Adnan
Marwa Muhammed Ateia
Meelad Ali Adel
Zahraa Muhammed Abed
Omar Abdul Hasan Kadhum
Adnan Jewad Kadhum Hussain
Muhammed Mahdi Faiadh Khalaf
Hayat Hussain Kadhem
Janasi Abdul Zahra Abbas
Thaer Nasir Abed
Abdullah Hamza Yaseen
Ahmed Ebraheem Muharam
Ebtisam Talib Khazaal
Baidaa Talib Khazaal
Hamza Zuhair Faiek
Muthana Abed Hashim
Mustafa Mahdi Hattab
Mohammed Ali Kamel
Nawal Askar Faraj
Hussain Ali Mahdi
Muhammed Abdullah Jassam
Mustafa Kamran Hussain
Muhammed Younes Elaewy
Ahmed Alaa Mery
Maha Shaker Ibrahim
Sa'ad Mohammed Hasan
Akram Khlayeb Ibrahim
Saad Esmaeel Ebraheem
Rasoul Herez Abdullah
Zaynab Nadhum Hashim
Ibrahim Abas Mohammed
Sameer Muhammed Aydam
Yasir Saaed Abdullah
Hussain Muhammed Muneam
Jassim Sameer Nughaimesh
Muhammed Naiem Abduk Emam
Hiba Adnan Sachit
Karrar Mahdi Muhammed Hasan
Maryam Hazim Qassim
Muhammed El Baqer Raheem Rasoul
Hiba Ali Madhlum
Abdul Rahman Ahmed Ebraheem
Aseel Kadhum Kuaiem
Habeeb Wisam Muneim
Akbar Azeez Haider
Hasan Ali Hadi
Yousif Arkan Mohammed
Haider Ali Hameed
Sagar Raheem Shalan
Hanaa Shakir Najim
Faris Rehaif Mishet
Muhammed Ebraheem Saleem
Zainab Hazim Ali
Ahmed Jassim Salih Mahdi
Eatithar Ahmed Zain Ridha
Kadhum Munim Hameed
Naseer Lateef Nassar
Zeena Jewad Hamdi
Muntadhar Muaaead Abdullah
Ehsan Hakeem Sheneshel
Buthaina Qassim Abdullah
Sadia Harhan Elewy
Ali Haithem Rahman
Shamil Muhammed Aidam
Jafar Khodor Sadhan
Marwan Jameel Ebraheem
Muhammed Ali Muhammed
Ali Nadhum Hammadi
Nadia Muhammed Abed
Ma'ada Markab Mooh
Yas Khoudhair Abas
Jassim Muhammed Rejeb
Ekla Fakher El Deen Bakir
Farah Omar Ali
Muhammed Ali Kamil Abood Muhammed
Fatima Talib Khazaal
Ekbal Jewad Turky
Marwa Rasheed Hasan Rawdhan
Hayder Akram Khlayeb
Hamza Nouh Jabor
Rawan Ahmed Yasir
Yassir Muhammed Nema
Haydeen Sabah Mousa
Khadija Talib Khazaal
Rukaia Talib Khazaal
Saleem Bas Hamadi
Hawraa Hussain Qassim
Nidhal Rabah Abdul Hadi
Ebtisam Jead Turky
Sharran Ali Khorsheed
Haider Ali Nima
Tareq Ameen Obaid
Douaa Kareem Omran
Sajad Muhsin Radhi
Dwaa Waheed Alwan
Ali Hamid Zamel
Muhammed Faez Darweesh
Amna Ali Abdul Hasan
Barakat Abdul Qader Jehad