Elsewhere during Trump’s first 100 days...

In the last 100 days, a dire famine gripped four nations and violent anti-government protests raged. While US President Donald Trump dominated global headlines, here are some of the stories you may have missed.

By Eliza Mackintosh, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Sarah Tilotta, CNN

Fears amid Ukraine flare-up

Oleksandr Khomenko/Pacific Press/Getty Images

January 2017

Fighting flares between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian armed forces in the country's east, leaving at least eight Ukrainian soldiers dead. The three-year conflict has prompted global concern over Russia’s influence in eastern Europe.

#JeSuisTheo

Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

February 2017

Demonstrations grip Paris after the alleged rape of a young black man by police, marking the first large-scale race protests there since 2005.

Romanians rage on

Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images

February 5, 2017

The Romanian government scraps a proposed corruption bill amid major nationwide protests -- the largest the country has seen since the fall of communism.

Haiti finally has a president

Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

February 7, 2017

After almost a year of political stalemate, Haiti’s new president is sworn in -- vowing to uplift a nation devastated by earthquakes, poverty and a history of elections marred by unrest.

‘Zuma must fall!’

Gianluca Guercia/AFP/Getty Images

February 9, 2017

Protests continue to erupt in South Africa, calling for President Jacob Zuma to quit over his handling of the struggling economy. Critics say he violated the country’s constitution by spending taxpayer funds on home renovations.

Tide of death

Amin Elamr/AFP/Getty Images

February 20, 2017

The bodies of 74 migrants wash up on Libya’s coast as Mediterranean crossings from the north African country to Europe continue to rise.

Four countries face famine

Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images

March 2017

Four countries -- Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen -- are now facing famine, according to a new Food Security Information Network report.

Bloody fallout in Philippines

Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

March 2017

Nearly one year after taking office, President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs has turned the Philippines into a battlefield and the murder rate is still mounting.

EU: ‘No more excuses’

Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

March 2, 2017

The European Commission warns there are “no more excuses” on resettling refugees, after revealing that EU countries had accepted less than 10% of promised refugee relocations from overcrowded camps.

A day without a woman

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

March 8, 2017

Women from around the world stage a mass strike -- billed as “A Day Without a Woman.” The first of its kind, the global demonstration is held in protest of gender pay gaps and sexual violence.

EU court OKs headscarf ban

Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

March 14, 2017

Employers are allowed to ban their staff from wearing a headscarf in a controversial ruling by Europe’s top court.

Chaos in Venezuela

Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images

March - April 2017

Weeks of violent anti-government demonstrations rock Venezuela, leaving at least 11 dead amid calls for President Nicolas Maduro to resign.

‘One big mass grave’

Felix Marquez/AP

March 2017

A mass grave containing more than 250 human skulls -- believed to be one of the largest in Mexico -- is discovered in Veracruz state. Authorities say the bodies are most likely victims slain by drug cartels over the years.

‘This is a drill’

Kyodo News via Getty Images

March 17, 2017

Amid a growing missile threat from North Korea, Japan holds its first-ever evacuation drill.

Myanmar’s Rohingya crisis

Allison Joyce/Getty Images

March 21, 2017

‘Crimes against humanity’ could be unfolding in Myanmar amid a bloody crackdown against the Rohingya Muslim minority, a UN official tells CNN. Their homes burned, relatives killed and raped, thousands of Rohingya refugees have fled northern Myanmar in recent months.

Mubarak out

Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

March 24, 2017

Egypt’s former president Hosni Mubarak is acquitted and freed after serving six years in detention for complicity in the killings of protesters during the 2011 Arab Spring.

Yemen’s forgotten war

Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images

March 25, 2017

Yemenis gather in the capital Sanaa to call for an end to the two-year conflict, which has crippled the nation’s economy and led to a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Russians rail at political elite

Maxim Shipenkov/EPA

March 26, 2017

Frustrated by the chasm between rich and poor, Russians take to the streets in unsanctioned anti-government protests across the country, leading to mass arrests.

Tensions in South China Sea

Francis Malasig/AP

March 29, 2017

New aircraft hangars are seen on China’s man-made islands in the South China Sea. Escalated military activity has ramped up tensions in the contested waters, a region strategic for its position on global sea trade routes and access to natural resources.

5 million uprooted

Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP/Getty Images

March 30, 2017

The number of Syrians fleeing the war-torn country to neighboring states surpasses five million, UNHCR data reveals.

New West Bank settlements

Corinna Kern/NurPhoto via Getty Images

March 30, 2017

Israel approves construction of the state’s first new settlement in the West Bank in over 20 years. Settlements are a point of contention in securing peace in the region as Palestinians and many in the international community argue that Israel has built them illegally on occupied territory, which the state disputes.

Why Gibraltar matters

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

April 3, 2017

Brexit has brought the decades-old diplomatic spat between the Spanish and British governments over control of Gibraltar front and center once again. Residents have consistently voted for British sovereignty and they worry they will lose out when Britain exits the bloc.

Chechnya’s anti-gay campaign?

Patrizia Cortellessa/Sipa USA via AP

April 4, 2017

Activists and Russian opposition media report a brutal crackdown on gay men in the Russian republic of Chechnya, prompting protests outside the country’s embassies in multiple European cities.

300,000: Mosul’s displaced

Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

April 4, 2017

More than 300,000 people have been displaced from Mosul since the start of the US-backed campaign to reclaim the city from ISIS last October, a new UN report says.

Is Greece in trouble again?

Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images

April 5, 2017

Greek pensioners denounce further austerity measures, according to Reuters. The nation is steaming towards another impasse with creditors and a solution is needed if it is to make its July payments. Failing this, Greece could default and spiral out of the eurozone.

Coptic Christians targeted

Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images

April 9, 2017

Egypt’s president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declares a three-month state of emergency following ISIS attacks on two Coptic churches, which killed dozens. Coptic Christians have faced increasing persecution since the toppling of Hosni Mubarak’s regime in 2011.

Canada going up in smoke

Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images

April 13, 2017

Canada unveils plans to legalize marijuana, which -- if passed -- would make it the world’s second nation to regulate a legal market.

Chibok girls still missing

Stringer/AFP/Getty Images

April 14, 2017

Chibok parents mark the three-year anniversary of the brutal kidnapping of their children. Boko Haram seized 276 girls from the town’s secondary school in 2014.

Taliban: A persistent foe

Shah Marai/AFP/Getty Images

April 21, 2017

The Taliban launches one of the deadliest assaults on the Afghan army since 2001. It's a setback for the country’s government and its coalition allies, who face a persistent Taliban insurgency, in addition to the presence of ISIS and other terrorist groups.

CNN’s Natalie Yubas also contributed to this report.