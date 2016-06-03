The email exchange Trump Jr. released, in chronological order

Good morning



Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting.



The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.



This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump - helped along by Aras and Emin.



What do you think is the best way to handle this information and would you be able to speak to Emin about it directly?



I can also send this info to your father via Rhona, but it is ultra sensitive so wanted to send to you first.



Best

Rob Goldstone

Rob Goldstone

This iphone speaks many languages

