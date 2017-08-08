Freedom and separation: Memories of the independence generation

Omar Khan/CNN

Urvashi Butalia

Writer and publisher Butalia’s book ‘The Other Side of Silence: Voices from the Partition of India’ is based on the experiences of those who lived through the 1947 partition of the Indian subcontinent.



The book, considered a seminal piece of work on the period, came about by chance when she began to help friends research a film on partition.



“I traveled a bit around Punjab and Delhi and talked to some people for them, and suddenly started to hear and listen to their stories. Roughly around the same time, 1984 (anti-Sikh riots) happened, Indira Gandhi got assassinated. And suddenly the face of Delhi changed.



You could see violence everywhere. I started to work with a citizens group set up to help the victims of the violence. I kept hearing from them, ‘This is like partition. We had never thought that this would happen to us in our own country, we never thought that we would see this violence.’



Suddenly it hit me that if a few days of violence could shake people so deeply, what must have happened at the time of partition? And why was it that we, my generation of people, who were the first generation after partition, had never paid it any attention, never thought that it needed to be looked at. I began to feel that it was something that I should look at.”



Butalia’s first step was to go to Pakistan and meet relatives who chose to stay rather than journey across into India.



“My mother’s brother stayed behind in Lahore and had refused to come to what became India. He kept the family home, he kept my grandmother back and made her convert. So, my mother and her siblings never saw their mother or brother again after partition. But they always carried this memory of him, this kind of resentment.



They felt he had been very manipulative and the fact that he had kept the family home meant that they didn’t get any compensation on this side. So, all of them had to start afresh and there were a lot of complicated feelings. I pitched up at his house and told him ‘I’m your sister’s daughter from across the border.’ And then we started talking and it became clear to me how complicated the whole history was. Even in a family that had not faced any physical violence, how deep the cleavages were, how profound the hurt was.”



Published in 1998, Butalia collected stories and interviews for nearly a decade for the book.



“There was a long silence after partition, for many reasons. Part of it was that people did not want to talk because the focus was on remaking lives. Part of it was that people did not want to talk because people did not want to listen. For example, when I was interviewing one of the women in my book, her sister sat in on the interview. And that was the first time she was listening to her sister’s story and it was a story of so much trauma and hardship.”



Butalia adds that for many women who crossed between the two newly created nations, there were other reasons behind the silence.



“How could they speak? Many of them lived through violence, through rape and abduction. It’s very difficult to speak about that in times of peace. You speak about that moment and families who lost women to sexual violence just pretended as if these women didn’t exist, that they had disappeared into some dark hole. They never acknowledged the existence of those women. So, if you don’t have an existence, if no one is there to listen to you, if the subjects won’t speak about it, how do you speak about it?”



As a writer and publisher who dedicates much of her work to the cause of feminism, Butalia was especially keen to learn about the experiences of women who often find themselves at the fringes of society.



“There were a lot of families that killed their own women. There was a real fear in Hindu and Sikh families that the women would be abducted, kidnapped, raped, impregnated and there’s this value that Hinduism lays in purity and in pollution.



So, for a woman to be sexually assaulted by a man of another religion and to become pregnant, there could be no further insult in the religion. Islam is much more practical about that. Purity and pollution aren’t such major factors. How do you speak about this? Who will speak about it? The whole narrative is one of honor and honor killings, when it’s actually murder. So, the reason for not speaking is also that they were complicit in the violence.”



Nearly 20 years after her book was published, the stories shared with Butalia remain with her.



“The level of violence that people can sink to really made me think how much violence lies inside us. And what can make somebody turn someone who was a neighbor or a friend to someone who can kill with such cruelty. But I was also surprised by the fact that people who had lived through such terrible violence, who had been at the receiving end of it, came out with so much compassion and understanding. I was constantly surprised by that humanity.”



She also believes the legacy of partition is an intrinsic part of the tumultuous relations between India and Pakistan that followed.



“Partition is there in everything. The most obvious thing is the impossibility of crossing borders. You see it in the Indus Water Treaty, you see it in the fact that they are not able to trade with each other openly. You see it in the hatred of the Muslim in India and it’s there in every bit of violence that takes place between communities.



I don’t think traumatic histories disappear with such ease. Countries need a deep maturity to be able to confront them and our two countries don’t have that. This is the dark side of independence and in order to confront it, we will have to allow ourselves to admit that we were sort of complicit. It’s not like, they were the bad guys, we were the good guys.



You can say the Nazis were the aggressors, the Jews were the victims and the citizens were complicit in allowing this to happen. But here, the Hindus killed and maimed and raped as much as the Muslims did, and in that sense we have to look at our past and say how did we get to this point? Where did we go wrong? And there needs to be a genuine will to move out of that.”