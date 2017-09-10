In pictures: Florida after Irma

After tearing through the Caribbean, Hurricane Irma made a hard right turn and set its destructive sights on Florida.

The storm made landfall in the Keys on Sunday morning and moved up the state’s west coast. But the sheer size of the storm — it stretched 650 miles wide — meant cities throughout the state were affected.

Massive winds destroyed buildings and toppled countless trees and power lines. Streets were flooded in southern cities such as Miami and Naples, but also in Jacksonville hundreds of miles north. Millions are still waiting on electricity.

This is the first time on record that the continental United States has had two Category 4 hurricanes make landfall in the same year. Last month, Hurricane Harvey devastated much of coastal Texas.

Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg on Monday, September 11. The school was filled with evacuees. Eve Edelheit/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Wire

Rough surf surrounds Boynton Beach as Irma makes landfall on Sunday, September 10. Jim Rassol/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP

A resident of Bonita Springs walks through his flooded home on Tuesday, September 12. Eric Thayer/The New York Times/Redux

A house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in Ponte Vedra Beach on Monday, September 11. Gary Lloyd McCullough/The Florida Times-Union/AP

Annette Davis kisses her 3-year-old son, Darius, while they stay at a shelter in Miami on Saturday, September 9. David Goldman/AP

Overturned trailer homes are seen in the Florida Keys on Monday, September 11. Matt McClain/Pool/Getty Images

Larry Dimas walks around his destroyed trailer in Immokalee on Monday, September 11. Gerald Herbert/AP

A manatee lies stranded Sunday, September 10, after waters receded during Irma’s approach in Manatee County. Irma’s extraordinary strength pushed water away from some shorelines. Michael Sechler/AP

Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs on Monday, September 11. Gerald Herbert/AP

A mobile-home community is flooded in Everglades City on Monday, September 11. David Goldman/AP

Wilta Desronvil carries fish that she caught on her flooded street in Fort Myers on Wednesday, September 13. David Goldman/AP

Boats are partially submerged in Key Largo on Monday, September 11. Wilfredo Lee/AP

From left, Rony Ordonez, Jean Dejesus and Henry Gallego take photographs Sunday, September 10, while walking in Hillsborough Bay near downtown Tampa. Adrees Latif/Reuters/Newscom

John Duke tries to salvage his flooded vehicle in Jacksonville on Monday, September 11. John Bazemore/AP

Cherie Ethier and her pets look out from their mobile home in Naples, which was surrounded by floodwaters on Tuesday, September 12. Gerald Herbert/AP

People stand in floodwaters outside a home in Callahan on Tuesday, September 12. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Lisa Borruso wears a headlamp as she plays pool at a Naples bar without power on Monday, September 11. David Goldman/AP

Motorists fill gas cans in Estero on Tuesday, September 12, moments before police shut the station down because of a curfew. Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A view of Miami’s skyline as Irma’s outer bands began to reach Florida on Saturday, September 9. Joe Raedle/Getty Images