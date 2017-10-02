Witness to a massacre: Photos from Las Vegas

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

Gunfire rained down on country music fans as they attended a festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, and more than 50 people were killed in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Photographer David Becker was covering the music festival for Getty Images when the shooting began late Sunday night. His photos from the scene show the frantic and bloody aftermath:

A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the festival grounds. Becker reported that the woman got up a short time later with the man’s assistance.

Police take position outside the Mandalay Bay hotel, across the street from the concert venue. Police said the gunman fired on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the hotel.

People run from the festival grounds.

People are seen on the ground after the gunman opened fire.

People tend to the wounded outside the festival grounds.

Concertgoers help an injured person at the scene.

A man makes a phone call as people run from the festival grounds.

Some people take cover at the festival.

A cowboy hat lies in the street after the shooting.

A man in a wheelchair is helped away from the scene.

The concertgoers were attending Route 91 Harvest, a three-day country music festival. Jason Aldean was performing when the gunfire began.

Broken windows are seen at the Mandalay Bay on Monday morning. The shooter was firing from the 32nd floor, police said.