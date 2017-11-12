Heartbreaking images from the year’s deadliest earthquake

People cry near the wreckage of their home in Sarpol-e Zahab, Iran. Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

Hundreds were killed and thousands were injured after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Iraq and Iran on Sunday.

Photos from the area show the desperate rescue efforts, with people still trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings. The powerful quake was felt as far away as Turkey and Pakistan, and many aftershocks have been reported.

Members of the emergency services carry away the body of an earthquake victim in Sarpol-e-Zahab. Vahid Salemi/AP

People try to get closer to the body of a relative who was killed in Sarpol-e Zahab. Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

A man searches through a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab. Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images

A woman cradles the body of her young daughter, who was killed in Sarpol-e Zahab. Mosleh Pirkhezranian/Islamic Republic News Agency via AP

Rescuers use machinery to search for survivors in Sarpol-e Zahab. Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua/Sipa USA

A wounded child receives medical treatment at a hospital in Sarpol-e Zahab. Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rescue workers try to extract a victim’s body from a collapsed building in Sarpol-e Zahab. Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

A man in Iraq’s Sulaimaniya province searches for people in the rubble. Feriq Fereçc/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Relatives mourn over the body of a quake victim in Sarpol-e Zahab. Farzad Menati/AFP/Getty Images

A man rests atop salvaged belongings in Sarpol-e Zahab. Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images

Two boys walk across the roof of a collapsed building in Darbandikhan, Iraq. Felipe Dana/AP