“See humanity in a new light.” The Louvre Abu Dhabi’s tagline conveys a message for the global community. Much like the Louvre museum in Paris, the Louvre Abu Dhabi displays art and artifacts from throughout human history, originating from all over the globe. Through this wide-reaching collection they seek to examine the story of humanity through creativity.

The difference here is the museum’s head curator, Jean-François Charnier, has chosen not to arrange pieces by place of origin. Instead, he’s organized them chronologically and thematically. Museum staff hope this will allow visitors from anywhere in the world to identify with the stories being told, and form new connections.

The museum features more than 600 artworks, half of which are on loan from other institutions. For the last decade, the Louvre Abu Dhabi has been amassing its own collection, which includes a 1922 Piet Mondrian painting (the museum’s first acquisition) and a Bactrian princess from Central Asia (the museum’s oldest.) Contemporary artists Jenny Holzer and Giuseppe Penone were commissioned to create site-specific works, which have been incorporated into the building itself.

Below are six pieces from the museum's opening presentation we have chosen to highlight.