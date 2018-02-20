Life of a girl: 'My first day at school'

Takia Ali Mohamed Abdallah, 22

Grande Comore, Comoros

Takia Ali Mohamed Abdallah, 22, from the island of Grande Comore in Comoros, couldn’t wait to start school.

“I remember the first day of school, but especially the day before,” Takia said. “I wanted to see how it feels to wear new clothes and put a backpack on to go to school.”

Comoros, an archipelago of islands in the Indian Ocean off east Africa, is one of the world’s least developed countries, plagued by overpopulation, poor harvests and severe unemployment. Education is officially compulsory for children from 6 to 16, but a large portion of the country’s children receive little or no schooling. While 83% of girls enroll in primary school, compared with 88% of boys, that number drops to 45% in secondary school.

“I was very happy and did not stop smiling in the street because I was going to school,” Takia said, recalling her first day.

“Once at school, I was scared and shy to see all those children I did not know well dressed and some of them came from very rich families. They came with little toys and stuff that I did not have. Already some of them already spoke French and I did not know a word,” she added.

Only half of the population is literate in French, which is still the official language of government administration in Comoros decades after the islands gained independence.

— Takia told her story to UNFPA.