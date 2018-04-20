Take Meghan Markle’s UK citizenship test

Meghan Markle may be marrying into the British royal family but if she wants to be a Brit, the Queen’s future granddaughter-in-law still has to pass the same citizenship test as anyone else.

The American actress will need to correctly answer at least 18 out of 24 questions on a range of topics about life in the United Kingdom.

Could you pass? Test your knowledge with a selection of the questions to see how you’d fare.

Loading...

Source: “Life in the United Kingdom: Official Practice Questions and Answers,” The Stationery Office, 2016