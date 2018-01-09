On the street
|Region
|years
|Western Europe
|61
|South Asia
|62
|Latin America and the Caribbean
|79
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|102
|Eastern Europe and Central Asia
|128
|Middle East and North Africa
|157
|East Asia and the Pacific
|161
|North America
|168
The proportion of women in work in Iceland is almost as high as men
and nearly half of its lawmakers are women.
Women lag behind in work
and the country has no female lawmakers.
Gender inequality begins at birth, with around nine girls born for every 10 boys globally.
And it’s worse in some countries, such as China.
But girls have a slightly better chance of surviving their first few years.
The disparity between boys and girls enrolling in primary school is worst in Angola.
And that’s reflected in the country’s literacy rate (% of people aged 15 and over who can read and write).
Iran has one of the biggest gender employment gaps
Women in Iran are also more likely to work part-time
And less likely to have high-skilled jobs.
On average, women globally are estimated to make about half of what men do.
It’s worst in Jordan, where the average pay is 83% less for women than men.
In Liberia men and women make about the same average annual income.
Apart from Yemen and Qatar, where there are no women in parliament, the gender gap is biggest in Kuwait, with lawmakers being
The percentage of women in ministerial positions in Kuwait is only a little higher.
Topping the list is Rwanda, where there are six women in parliament for every four men.
Globally, average life expectancy is
Angola is bottom of the list; most people die before they reach the age of 50.
This project is funded by the European Journalism Centre via its Innovation in Development Reporting Grant Programme. In the year-long series, As Equals, CNN will look at the challenges women face in the world’s least developed countries.
