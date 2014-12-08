The hermit nation today

There's no place on Earth like North Korea.

Its citizens are closed off from the rest of the world, mostly impoverished and are only allowed to access state-run propaganda.

Its government is armed to the teeth with the world's fourth-largest standing military, chemical weapons, highly-trained special forces and now, nuclear weapons -- which they likely believe are the key to their survival.

Now, many worry that the most mysterious and dangerous regimes on the globe has an arsenal of weapons that can rain nuclear destruction almost anywhere in the world.