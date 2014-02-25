Breaking News
Olympics
The five superstars of the Games
Can this man fill Bolt's spikes?
Putin blasts 'humiliating' Paralympics ban
US swim star Feigen issues Olympics apology
Gold medal weightlifters caught in doping retests
Rio 2016: The good, the bad and the ugly
Athlete Of The Day
Olympic Highlights
Rio 2016: The defining moments
Report card: Did Brazil pass or fail?
Fiji hero: 'The country has gone nuts'
Rio passes Olympic flag to Tokyo
Team GB Olympic heroes touch down in gold-nosed jumbo jet
The Great CNN Olympics Quiz
51 amazing Olympics photos
Rio's most memorable social moments
Bolt: The greatest athlete of all time?
Brazil's soccer savior: 'God loves Neymar'
US wins final gold of Games, tops medal table
In photos: Rio's closing ceremony
Did you see that?!
Runner fears for life after finish-line protest
Kenya clinches marathon double
Joy of six for US basketball team
Farah claims 'double-double'
Lochte: 'I over-exaggerated story'
Australians fined over wrong accreditation
Gymnastics star turns cliff-jumper?
Next paths for elite athletes
'Boy of the soil' becomes immortal
Rio Paralympics facing cuts, closures
Jubilant Germans win soccer gold
Swim champ Hosszu's love story
'Perfect' hole-in-one for golf's No. 1
Why gold medalist traded countries
Smith reflects on iconic salute
Odd psychology of the bronze medal
Rio 2016's winners and losers
Police: Swimmers were vandals
US women get second relay chance
All-action hero retains decathlon title
15-year-old wins diving gold for China
Vaulter uses unwanted 'fame' for good
44 amazing images from Rio 2016
Nobody messes with Kaori Icho
He lost half a lung -- but won gold
Mills and Clark celebrate golden moment
Russia's sole athletics entrant feeling 'alone'
Biles shines a light on 'best-kept secret'
Cycling's golden couple makes history
Record-breaker's mom was denied Olympic dream
'That girl is the Olympic spirit right there'
Haitian hurdler crashes but gets up again
Dramatic finish in women's 400m final
Bolt on course for 'Triple-Triple'
Chinese swimmer smashes taboo
Russian swimmer: America has changed me
Greatest photo of the Olympics?
Great grandma coaches new star
Usain Bolt's mom: 'I hope he'll marry'
Unconscious wrestler wins gold
Bolt: 'I can sign off as immortal'
Russian booed after winning gold
Cyclist apologizes for injuring rival
Russian's Rio ban overturned
Diver's surprise wedding proposal
Tearful Murray wins epic tennis final
Final-hole decider for golf's gold
400m world record smashed
US swimmers robbed at gunpoint
Phelps; 'Immortality' regained
Shock tennis gold for Puerto Rico
Nigeria team 'not going on strike'
Cycling's knight now a legend
1,000 US golds ... and counting
Teen sensation Biles vaults to gold
Olympic golfer takes on reptile
US star calls Swedes 'cowards'
'Unforgettable' gold for Nadal
Chinese swimmer fails drug test
Viral moments defining Rio 2016
Swimmer dubbed 'Robel the whale'
Ethiopian smashes 10,000m record
Ennis-Hill shocked by Russian doping
Dutch rider quits after horse falls ill
Biles beats all the hype
Phelps makes yet more history
Record number of LGBT athletes
How to survive the Athletes' Village
Algae blamed for green diving pool
Fiji wins first ever Olympic gold medal
Why do athletes leave this paradise?
Biles chases history as golf tees off
What's wrong with Brazilian football?
Aussie makes Olympic history
Why did the Olympic pool turn green?
Horror injury at weightlifting final
Gymnast thrown out of Rio for drinking
Uchimura retains Olympic crown
Rugby superstar ruled out of Games
NZ crashes out of rugby sevens
Usain Bolt makes bold gold prediction
Canadian women upstage men in Rio
Cycling supermom wins third gold
Fencer drops phone during match
Is this beginning of Biles' gold-rush?
Marriage proposal will melt your heart
Serena shocked as upsets continue
Internet loves gymnast's nervous parents
Is Olympic coverage sexist?
Australia writes history in rugby
Selfie briefly unites North, South Korea
First US Olympian competes in hijab
Is Russia the pariah of Rio 2016?
Officials apologize to China over flag
Kosovo claims historic first medal
Bright red spots: What is cupping?
Russian athletes banned from Paralympics
Syrian swims race of her life
Tearful U.S. teen wins grudge race
Sun, sea, sand ... beach volleyball
Bad blood in pool -- Aussie wins
French gymnast breaks leg
Djokovic, William sisters shocked
Phelps wins 19th Olympic gold
Mixed fortunes for Dutch cyclists
U.S. teen wins Rio's first gold
Meet Rio's refugee team
Anger in Taiwan over 'Chinese Taipei'
Who will replace Phelps and Bolt?
Revealing views of Olympic Park
Brazil's big Olympic medal hopes
Athlete's nine-year medal wait
Protests, empty stands -- and the will to party
Athletes' Village: Salon, florist, McDonald's
Secrets of Fiji's 'mystical' rugby
One man's fight against the drug cheats
Russia's eligible and ineligible athletes
Pele pulls out of opening ceremony
Brexit split UK -- but this GB team is united
Russia doping ban 'unenforceable'
$10M Rio: Cashing in gold
271 Russian athletes cleared
Fallout from Rio ban on Russian athletes
Skateboarding in the Olympic Games?
Nigeria team's dash to Brazil
Meet the world's fastest 40-year-old
Olympic torch arrives in Rio
Phelps to be U.S. flag-bearer
Djokovic chases elusive gold
Muslim fencer to make history
Pollution threat muddies waters
Athletes 'robbed' in Rio
Kenya's refugees become Olympians
IOC panel to decide Russians' fate
Russia holds its own Games
Doping scandal 'will taint everything'
Mad scramble to clear competitors
Roger Federer to miss Rio
Seven Russian swimmers banned
'Plumbers not kangaroos needed'
Usain Bolt gets his own emoji
IOC: No blanket ban on Russia
Bolt: 'My sport needs me to win'
Indian rower 'was terrified of water'
Russia loses doping appeal
Can James break 400m record at Rio?
Will Fraser-Pryce beat Bolt to history?
Doping: 'Mind-blowing corruption'
How will Russia's ban affect medals?
How will Rio's Olympic Park look?
Ledecky's amazing standards
Rio to officially hand Olympic flag to Tokyo
Brazil delights in football win
Brazil celebrates long-awaited gold
Usain Bolt makes history
Triathlete brothers win gold and silver
Biles reflects on Olympics
Gymnast on Rio success
Usain Bolt's smile cracks up the Internet
Usain Bolt is ...
From Favela to Olympic gold
Michael Phelps is...
Ledecky crushes rivals to win gold
Which nation sent only two athletes to Rio?
IAAF President explains doping bans
Japan's Uchimura, US's Ledecky thrill fans
Serena Williams knocked out of Rio Olympics
Judo champ thrills Kosovo with historic gold
Russian athletes booed in Rio
Beach volleyball star: Olympics are like childbirth
41-year-old gymnast to compete at Olympics
Who holds the most incredible Olympic record?
U.S. athletes show off their Olympic tattoos
Meet the world's No. 1 female trap shooter
Arab weightlifter empowers women