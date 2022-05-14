New Zealand, Japan and Samoa set to reopen to visitors

(CNN) — This week in travel news: the world's best hotels, greatest sandwiches and most spectacular railway journeys. Also, pilot emergencies in Florida and London and the latest countries to relax their entry restrictions.
News from the air
A passenger with no flying experience landed a plane at a Florida airport on May 10 after the pilot became incapacitated. An air traffic controller took the call and guided him step-by-step. That news came after a Virgin Atlantic flight heading to New York from London had to turn back after it emerged that the first officer, though fully qualified, hadn't completed Virgin's final flying test. Earlier this month, a United Airlines passenger was taken into custody after opening an emergency exit and walking on the wing, and in Bangkok, a man was arrested after allegedly going on an armed rampage at the country's biggest airport.
Spectacular stays
The world's most loved hotel for 2022 is a Costa Rican resort with more than 50 bungalows and villas and a private beach, according to Tripadvisor's annual Travelers' Choice Awards. Spots in Brazil, Greece, Turkey and Switzerland also made the top 10. For something even more exclusive, though, a very lucky few will be able to book a night this June at Paris' famous Moulin Rouge, in a secret room inside the windmill itself. It will be available through Airbnb with a token one euro price tag, and would-be guests will be able to put in their booking requests from May 17. If your accommodation preferences lean more simple and back-to-nature, however, you can take inspiration instead from these travelers who converted their own cozy campervans.
Food and drink
France is facing a foie gras crisis, and this time it's not because of pressure from animal rights campaigners, but a bird flu epidemic. Next door in Italy, we've been looking at Nutella's classy ancestor gianduiotto: a melt-in-the-mouth blend of cocoa and the premium hazelnuts that grow in Piedmont's Langhe region. Further south in Umbria, there's the region of Lake Trasimeno, which is known for its traditional dishes that differ wildly from its neighbors. Forget pizza and pasta: We're talking fishy friends such as perch, pike and eel. And finally, a humble stodgy staple loved by people of all nations: We rounded up 23 of the world's best sandwiches.
Travel rule changes
New Zealand has announced that it will fully reopen to international visitors on July 31, two months ahead of schedule. Japan has also announced that it will be relaxing its strict border measures in June, although dates and details have yet to be confirmed. The Polynesian island country of Samoa will open its international borders in August, although again, further details are yet to come. Earlier this week, its neighbor Fiji moved down from Level 3 ("High") to Level 2 ("Moderate") on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's travel advisory for Covid-19 risk. Just one destination -- a Caribbean favorite -- moved up to Level 3.
Rail adventures
From China's "Railway to Heaven" to the Australian Outback adventure of The Ghan, these are some of the world's most incredible train rides.
