Accused Norway killer gets 4 more weeks in solitary

Anders Breivik, who has admitted killing 77 people in Norway in July, will remain in solitary confinement for another four weeks, a judge ruled Monday.

Breivik will remain in police custody for eight more weeks, until November 14, with the first four in solitary confinement, Judge Anne Margarethe Lund ruled Monday.

Breivik admits carrying out a bomb and gun rampage in July, but has not pleaded guilty, a judge and his lawyer say.

The judge cut Breivik off when he tried to address the court Monday, she said.

"Breivik wanted to speak to the court about something that was not relevant to today's hearing. He was stopped because it was not relevant," she said.

A defense lawyer said everyone present in court had agreed not to repeat what Breivik had said.

"The accused said things that do not deserve to be heard. The police, lawyers and the victims' defense counsel all agree that what he said should not be repeated in the media," Mette Yvonne Larsen told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Most of the victims were at a political summer camp held by the youth wing of the governing Labour Party at the time of the July 22 shooting attack.

Most survivors made it out alive by hiding among rocks or diving into the chilly waters around the island. The victims were aged from 14 to 61, with an average age of 21, the government said.

Breivik will not be allowed to receive visitors or letters or speak to the media while he remains in custody, the judge ruled.

Breivik maintains that solitary confinement is a form of torture, Lund said.

His trial on charges of planting a bomb in central Oslo, then shooting scores of people on nearby Utoya island, is expected to take place in the first half of 2012, court secretary Geir Engebretsen said Monday.

Officials expect the trial to be completed before the summer, he said.