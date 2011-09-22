Blooming Rose in the running for golf's $10M jackpot

Story highlights Justin Rose targets success at this weekend's Tour Championship

British golfer Justin Rose has targeted glory in this weekend's money-spinning Tour Championship in Atlanta as the next step on the road to capturing a first career major.

Rose, 31, won the BMW Championship on Sunday to qualify for the 30-man FedEx Cup decider, knowing that victory at East Lake will guarantee him the $10 million bonus prize on offer at the final event of the four-tournament playoff series.

There's also the $1.44 million purse for winning a tournament long considered to be golf's unofficial "fifth major" after the Masters, the British and U.S. Opens and the PGA Championship.

The South Africa-born Rose is not just targeting short-term success, as he looks to continue on a path which began with him turning professional after finishing tied for fourth as a promising young amateur at the 1998 British Open.

"The progression of my career has been slow at times, but I feel like I'm on the right track," Rose told CNN.

"Last year was a big year for me, winning twice on the PGA Tour and winning two good tournaments. I think this year winning a playoff event is another step up the ladder.

"The next step for me is a World Golf Championship and a major. I feel like it could happen at any time. I seem to play well on tough courses, I seem to play well against strong fields, so hopefully that bodes well for the majors."

Rose, third in the FedEx Cup standings, is one of five players who know they will walk away with the bumper jackpot if they emerge victorious on Sunday.

"That's a nice position to go in on, knowing that if you can do the business and you can pull off a great win, you control your own destiny and the FedEx Cup will be yours," the world No. 17 said.

"You're not relying on anybody else out here. For me, it's a situation that I didn't foresee being in a week ago."

Seven days ago Rose was ranked 34th in the standings and in danger of missing the cut for the final FedEx Cup series event ahead of the BMW Championship.

But he rallied to clinch an all-important triumph at Cog Hill, his third on the PGA Tour -- a win which Rose credits to minor adjustments to his game.

"I had a good lesson with my coach on the Tuesday, just adjusted a couple of things with my caddy, the way we go about things. I simplified the process out there on the golf course," he said.

"Instead of having so many numbers rattling around in my head, we simplified it down to one ... which I think was a calming influence. It just really got me focusing on the shot much better."

Rose and the other FedEx Cup hopefuls will be chasing Webb Simpson, the American who propelled himself to the top of the pile with a playoff win over compatriot Chaz Reavie at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

"One thing that we're trying not to do is relax," Simpson, who has won two events in the last 16 days, told a press conference. "It's a relaxing environment: no cut, 30 guys, big purse, a great golf course. So it's easy to get complacent and settle down.

"We're trying to make sure the intensity and the focus are there, and the momentum I've had lately is definitely still there."

World number one Luke Donald is also in with a shot of glory, with the Briton attempting to become the first player to finish top of both the European Tour and PGA Tour money lists.

"I know what I need to do," said the 33-year-old, who is fourth in the FedEx Cup standings. "If I win, I win. So obviously the guys outside the top five don't have that freedom.

"They have to rely on some of the other guys messing up. So it's nice to have that control."