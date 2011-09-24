U.S. draw level in Solheim Cup despite Davies' record

Story highlights Solheim Cup level at 8-8 going into Sunday's singles matches in Ireland

The United States have battled back to set up a final-day showdown in the Solheim Cup women's golf teams event in Ireland.

With Europe doubling their one-point lead to 7-5 after Saturday's morning foursomes matches at Killeen Castle, the U.S. kept alive their hopes of a fourth straight title on Sunday by levelling at 8-8 after the fourballs.

The 24 players will go head-to-head in 12 singles matches as the Europeans seek just a fourth success since the inaugural competition in 1990.

Britain's Laura Davies will take on fellow veteran Juli Inkster in one of the key clashes, with the Englishwoman confident after overtaking Annika Sorenstam as the Solheim Cup's record points scorer.

"To be honest, it was a bit embarrassing not to have the most points when I've played in every match," said the 47-year-old Davies, who has featured in all 12 stagings.

"So it's great to have made it. It's cleared the pressure and now I can relax a bit more without that extra edge in the singles."

Having sat out the foursomes, Davies and Melissa Bell beat Michelle Wie and Brittany Lang 4&3 but their teammates could not maintain the momentum.

Morgan Pressel and Cristie Kerr defeated Suzann Pettersen and Caroline Hedwall by one hole, Stacy Lewis and Ryann O'Toole triumphed 2&1 against Sandra Gal and Christel Boeljon, while Paula Creamer and Brittany Lincicome were 3&1 victors over Maria Hjorth and Azahara Munoz.

Former U.S. Open champion Creamer will take on Catriona Matthew as she seeks to remain unbeaten, having played in all this year's matches.

"We are all so pumped up and it is great to be back tied," Creamer said. "It was nice to see some red on the board and we are ready for tomorrow."