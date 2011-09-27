Stevens returns to Schalke, Laudrup leaves Mallorca

Story highlights Huub Stevens hass returned to Schalke after departure of Ralf Rangnick

German Bundesliga side Schalke have announced Huub Stevens as the replacement for recently-departed coach Ralf Rangnick, on the same day that former Danish international Michael Laudrup left his role as coach of Spanish club Real Mallorca.

Rangnick, 53, guided Schalke to the semifinals of the European Champions League last season but left the Veltins Arena earlier this month, citing fatigue as his reason for leaving the club.

Dutchman Stevens, 57, previously spent six years as Schalke coach between 1996 and 2002, guiding the Gelsenkirchen outfit to a UEFA Cup triumph against Italian giants Inter Milan in 1997.

Stevens, who has also had spells in charge of Hertha Berlin, Hamburg and PSV Eindhoven, has signed a two-year deal.

"Huub Stevens, who coached the Royal Blues from 1996 to 2002, has returned to his former stomping ground with immediate effect," read a statement on the club's official website. "Stevens has put pen to paper on a contract to 30 June 2013."

Schalke currently sit fifth in Germany's top division, having won four and lost three of their opening seven matches.

As Schalke appointed a new coach, Laudrup ended his one-year tenure in charge of Mallorca.

Laudrup, who represented Denmark on 104 occasions, announced his decision to leave the club at a press conference on Tuesday.

The former Spartak Moscow coach made the decision due to his relationship with club owner Lorenzo Serra Ferrer becoming damaged beyond repair.

"This situation cannot continue like this," Laudrup, 47, said. "From now on, Mallorca will be whatever it is Serra Ferrer wants."

Laudrup guided Mallorca to a 17th-place finish last season as the one-time Copa del Rey winners avoided relegation by just one point.

The club sold star midfielder Jonathan de Guzman to Spanish rivals Villarreal in August and Laudrup saw his assistant Erik Larsen sacked on Monday.

"Yesterday one of my assistants was fired," he said. "Once again, it is very difficult -- if not impossible -- to find the peace required to work here.

"The team is hurt by this situation. What we need is calm and I cannot go home every night, angry, disappointed. I have a family."

Laudrup's final game in charge was a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday, and his former charges travel to Osasuna on Saturday.