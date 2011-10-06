Top seed Nadal into Tokyo quarters

Story highlights World number two Rafael Nadal beats Canada's Milos Raonic

World number two Rafael Nadal beat Milos Raonic in the second round of the Japan Open for the second successive year on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Tokyo tournament.

Defending champion Nadal , top seed for the Ariake Coliseum event, completed a straight-sets 7-5 6-3 triumph without conceding a break of serve against his Canadian opponent.

"His serve was impressive, especially at the beginning of the match," Nadal told the ATP Tour's official website of his 20-year-old opponent.

"It was an important victory for me and now I am in the quarterfinals. Physically I feel fine and I have the motivation to keep going and keep practising hard."

Next up for Spain's Nadal is Colombian Santiago Giraldo, who ended the challenge of Russia's Dimitry Tursunov with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win.

Second seed Andy Murray powered past American Alex Bogomolov Jr., smashing 11 aces on his way to a 59-minute 6-1 6-2 success.

"It was good," said Britain's Murray, who has won 18 of his last 19 matches. "I wanted to get off to a good start, having played a long match against Marcos Baghdatis in the first round.

"It was good to get the first set in 20 minutes. It was a bit tougher in the second. Against Baghdatis I had a lot of long rallies and tough situations I had to get through, so I am pleased with today's performance."

World No. 4 Murray's next opponent will be 2002 Wimbledon finalist David Nalbandian after the Argentinean eliminated big-serving Croat Ivan Dodig with a 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 victory.

Spaniard David Ferrer also booked his place in the last eight, the third seed coming back from one-set down against Australian qualifier Matthew Ebden to seal a 4-6 6-2 6-2 win.

Meanwhile at the China Open in Beijing Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga moved into the quarterfinals by knocking out Chinese wildcard Ze Zhang.

World No. 7 Tsonga, top seed for the tournament, continued his quest for a seventh career Tour title with a 6-3 6-4 success in 77 minutes.

The 26-year-old's win set up a clash with former world No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero after the Spaniard beat compatriot Marcel Granollers 6-4 6-4.

In the women's draw, Romanian Monica Niculescu continued her unlikely challenge for a second WTA Tour title by inflicting a 4-6 6-1 6-2 loss on fellow-qualifier Virginie Razzano.

Niculescu, who defeated French Open champion Li Na in the opening round, will come up against Maria Kirilenko next after the Russian eased to a 6-1 6-2 win over Austria's Tamira Paszek.

Second seed Victoria Azarenka was forced to withdraw from her match against Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, meaning world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki is the only top 10 player left in the draw.