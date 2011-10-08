No. 1 Donald falters in Madrid defense

Story highlights World No. 1 Luke Donald six shots off the pace at the Madrid Masters

Luke Donald's hopes of defending his Madrid Masters title were dented in Saturday's third round as the world No. 1 bogeyed three of his last five holes.

The Race To Dubai leader was left six shots behind world No. 328 Lee Slattery, who held a two-stroke lead as he seeks his first European Tour title.

Donald, hoping to become the first golfer to top both the European and U.S. PGA Tour money lists in the same season, made a solid start in Spain with four birdies in his first 11 holes, including one from the bunker at the fifth.

But he closed with a bogey to sign for two-under 70 to be tied for 10th on 208.

Slattery, 136th in the money list, showed his fellow Englishman the way as he doubled his halfway lead with a flawless 69 that boosted his hopes of retaining his tour card.

"It's all about not thinking about the big picture," the 33-year-old told the European Tour website. "It's very hard to do -- if you say don't think about a pink elephant you automatically think of that, but there are techniques you can use to switch off."

Australia's Brett Rumford is in the hunt for a fourth European Tour title after a 68 left him tied for second with Italy's Lorenzo Gagli, who shot 69.

Gagli's compatriot and Ryder Cup winner Francesco Molinari dropped to a tie for fourth after a three-bogey 71 left him on 205 with Sweden's Oscar Floren and Argentina's Cesar Monasterio, who both signed for 67s.

Donald's main rival in the European money race is U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy, who is playing at the Korea Open this week.

The Northern Irishman started the third round in a five-way tie for the lead but fell 10 shots off the pace after a 73 on Saturday.

American Rickie Fowler led by four shots from fellow PGA Tour star Y.E. Yang after equaling the course record at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan with an eight-under 63.

Yang, who won his home tournament in 2006, shot 67 to be two clear of third-placed compatriot Meen-Whee Kim (66).