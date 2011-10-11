St Andrews to host 2015 British Open

Story highlights The British Open will return to St Andrews in 2015

The 144th tournament will be the 29th to take place at 'The Home of Golf'

Louis Oosthuizen won the Claret Jug when the Open was last played there in 2010

The 2015 British Open will take place at St Andrews it was confirmed Tuesday, with golf's oldest major returning to the Scottish course for the 29th time.

The venue, known as 'The Home of Golf', last held the tournament in 2010, with South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen claiming a seven-shot victory for his first major triumph.

The 2015 tournament will be the 144th edition of the championship and will take place from July 16-19.

"We are delighted to announce that The Open will be returning to St Andrews and the historic Old Course in 2015," Royal and Ancient chief executive Peter Dawson told the European Tour's official website.

"St Andrews has proved time and again that it is perfectly equipped to host The Open and I am certain we will yet again see a worthy winner lift the Claret Jug.

"Players, spectators and officials alike will welcome a return to the game's spiritual home and I fully expect that we will witness another thrilling championship."

Some of the sport's biggest names have lifted the famous Claret Jug trophy at St Andrews, with 14-time major winner Tiger Woods having won at the Fife course in both 2000 and 2005.

Bobby Jones, the American winner of 13 majors including three British Opens, won at the Old Course in 1927, while more recently the late Seve Ballesteros clinched victory at the venue in 1984.

American Jack Nicklaus, the most successful golfer of all time with 18 major triumphs, won the championship twice at St Andrews, in 1970 and 1978, and also played the final tournament of his professional career there in 2005.

The 2015 British Open will also boost the country's economy, with the 2010 tournament bringing $62 million into the local economy and providing a $156 injection across Scotland.

Next year's tournament will be held at the Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club in Lancashire, England between July 19-22.