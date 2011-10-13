Norway terror suspect to leave solitary confinement

The suspect blamed for the July terrorist attacks in Norway will leave solitary confinement within days, police said Thursday.

Anders Behring Breivik won't be in solitary confinement beyond Monday, a spokesman for the Oslo police said.

Breivik is charged in the July 22 attacks that killed 77 people. Eight were killed in a bombing in Oslo; 69 young people were killed on nearby Utoya island, in the deadliest attack in Norway since World War II.

The young people were attending a Labour Party youth camp. Most of the 700 campers ranged in age from 16-22, with some as young as 13.

Breivik has pleaded not guilty.

Described by authorities as a right-wing Christian extremist, he purportedly authored a 1,500-page manifesto critical of Muslim immigration and European liberalism.